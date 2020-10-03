Why Demi Lovato’s Family Is ‘Breathing A Sigh Of Relief’ After She & Fiance Max Ehrich Split

Max Ehrich has leveled multiple accusations at ex-fiance Demi Lovato following their recent split, and her family is reportedly glad the pair called it quits before walking down the aisle.

Demi Lovato, 28, and ex-fiance Max Ehrich, 29, have called it quits — and the former Disney star’s family couldn’t be happier. A source close to the “Skyscraper” hitmaker spoke to HollywoodLife exclusively about how their recent split has impacted those closest to her. “Her whole family is breathing a sigh of relief that she was able to see the signs before they got married,” the source began. “The way Max is [attacking her on-line] is just proving that Demi made the right call by ending the engagement. When they first broke up some of her family and friends were questioning if it might be a temporary split but the way he’s acting [since she broke up with him] makes it very clear there’s just no going back.”

Since news of their breakup went public, Max has accused Demi of using their relationship as a “public relations stunt” and claimed he found out she was calling off their engagement through “a tabloid”. The source added, “Demi is staying strong but this hasn’t been easy for her. The only good thing about Max acting the way he has since they broke up is that he’s just proving over and over that she made the right choice by walking away. It’s really upsetting that he’s lashing out but she’ll rise above it and come out stronger, that’s what she does.”

A second insider dished to HL about how Demi’s feeling amid Max’s accusations. “She is really disappointed that it has gotten to this point with Max. Breakups are never something anyone wants to deal with, and the way Max is reacting and the fallout of it all is heartbreaking,” the source told us. “ She hopes all this will pass soon and she can focus on everything else that is happening in her life. She doesn’t want heartbreak; she wants to be in a great situation in her life and getting over this relationship will be a good start. Hopefully for Demi , Max stops talking about it.”