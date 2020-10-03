Why Demi Lovato’s Family Is ‘Breathing A Sigh Of Relief’ After She & Fiance Max Ehrich Split
Max Ehrich has leveled multiple accusations at ex-fiance Demi Lovato following their recent split, and her family is reportedly glad the pair called it quits before walking down the aisle.
Demi Lovato, 28, and ex-fiance Max Ehrich, 29, have called it quits — and the former Disney star’s family couldn’t be happier. A source close to the “Skyscraper” hitmaker spoke to HollywoodLife exclusively about how their recent split has impacted those closest to her. “Her whole family is breathing a sigh of relief that she was able to see the signs before they got married,” the source began. “The way Max is [attacking her on-line] is just proving that Demi made the right call by ending the engagement. When they first broke up some of her family and friends were questioning if it might be a temporary split but the way he’s acting [since she broke up with him] makes it very clear there’s just no going back.”
Since news of their breakup went public, Max has accused Demi of using their relationship as a “public relations stunt” and claimed he found out she was calling off their engagement through “a tabloid”. The source added, “Demi is staying strong but this hasn’t been easy for her. The only good thing about Max acting the way he has since they broke up is that he’s just proving over and over that she made the right choice by walking away. It’s really upsetting that he’s lashing out but she’ll rise above it and come out stronger, that’s what she does.”
Max and Demi dated for just a few months before he popped the question in July. Their relationship was short lived, as news of the pair’s split broke via People magazine on Sept. 24. Two days later, Max broke his silence, writing on social media, “Imagine finding out the status of your relationship through a tabloid.” A third source close to Demi said the singer was grateful to have a strong support system. “She is doing her best to focus on moving on and feels grateful she has an amazing support system around her of friends and family,” the insider told us.