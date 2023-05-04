Chris Evans’ Dating History: From Jessica Biel To Jenny Slate To Alba Baptista

Chris Evans is an actor known for Captain America, Knives Out, and Lightyear

He was named ‘People’s 2022 Sexiest Man Alive’

He has dated Kate Bosworth, Jessica Biel, Lily Collins, and more

In 2023, he confirmed that he is dating actress Aba Baptista with a sweet Valentine’s Day tribute

Unsurprisingly, PEOPLE‘s 2022 “Sexiest Man Alive” has enjoyed a few relationships over the years with some of Hollywood’s biggest actresses. Chris Evans, 41, who is considered by many fans as one of Hollywood’s most eligible bachelors, has been linked to a number of A-list stars over the span of his career. Most recently, news broke in November of 2022 that he’s been dating Portuguese beauty Alba Baptista, 25, for over a year.

Some of the Lightyear actor’s past romantic interests have outright denied a relationship ever happened; For instance, Kristin Cavallari insisted that they were just friends despite rumors suggesting otherwise in 2008. And then there was Sandra Bullock, who made fun of romance speculation that tied her to the Marvel star by jokingly saying they got married and divorced in 2014! And despite rumors that he and Ana de Armas had a fling after being in three movies together, they assured fans that have a strong friendship.

“Ana is a consistent professional and a great friend. It’s a constant,” Chris gushed in an April 2023 interview with PEOPLE while he and Ana, 34, promoted their film, Ghosted. He also said that the pair “check on each other” and “text dog pictures” when they’re apart.

While there have been countless celebrities to whom Chris has been linked, here’s a breakdown of his confirmed exes (or at least the stars fans are convinced the Avengers star had dated):

Kate Bosworth

It was never actually confirmed if Chris dated Kate Bosworth. Regardless, the co-stars unsurprisingly sparked romance speculation after playing love interests in the 2000 film Newcomers. They were at least good friends; Kate shared a late ’90s throwback of her and Chris in Jan. 2021, which she sweetly captioned, “Hey Capt. America, a little help pls?? [flag emoji] (asking for a 15 yr old from the late 90’s …).” Kate went on to marry director Michael Polish, but they divorced in 2021. Kate got engaged to actor Justin Long in early 2023 after more than a year of dating.

Jessica Biel

One of Chris’ most famous exes is Jessica Biel. They began dating in 2001, when both were still fresh faces in the Hollywood scene: Jessica had been on about six seasons of 7th Heaven at that point, while Chris was making America’s heartthrob for the very first (and not last) time as the “Popular Jock” on Not Another Teen Movie. They were a classic Hollywood couple and were a fixture at many red carpet events, like the 2003 premiere of Jessica’s infamous horror flick The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.

Their five-year relationship was quite serious. “We always talk about [marriage]. We both want to be married, and we both want to have children,” Jessica told Cosmopolitan in 2005. However, those plans never came into fruition, because they split in 2006. Jessica is now married to singer and actor Justin Timberlake and shares two sons with him.

Here’s a fun fact: Chris and Jessica actually starred in two movies together: Cellular (2004) and London (2005).

Christina Ricci

Like Kate, it was never confirmed if Christina Ricci was actually Chris’ girlfriend at one point. They did look quite cozy at the 2007 Met Gala, though, where they walked the red carpet while linking arms. Christina tied the knot with James Heerdegen in Oct. 2013 and they had one son together. They separated in 2020. Christina then married hairstylist Mark Hampton in Oct. 2021 after revealing they were expecting a child together. Christina gave birth to their daughter in Dec. 2o21.

Minka Kelly

In 2007, Chris was also linked to Friday Night Lights actress Minka Kelly. The romance was brief, although they gave their relationship another go between 2012 and 2013, per E! News. While the reunion didn’t last beyond a year, Chris and Minka were often pictured on loving dates with one another. Minka then dated The Daily Show host Trevor Noah but they’re no longer together.

Dianna Agron

This rumored romance was more word-of-mouth. But in 2011, Chris and Glee star Dianna Agron caused a buzz after they were supposedly “flirting” at a pre-Oscar party in 2011, per Us Weekly. After the alleged flirty meeting, they began to “casually” date, a report from InTouch Weekly claimed. A source told the outlet, “Chris’ brother Scott is a huge fan of her show [Glee], and he particularly loves Dianna. He and his friends like to joke that as long as she stays on the show, the family will welcome her with open arms!” However, that was all the public information that came out about the rumored lovers. Dianna was married to British musician Winston Marshall from 2016 to 2020.

Lily Collins

Another fling was allegedly born thanks to an Oscar party, this time in 2015. Chris met Emily In Paris star Lily Collins at Vanity Fair’s Oscars bash and by March of 2015, they were “dating” and enjoying “the beginning stages,” a Us Weekly report claimed. Just 10 days later, they were photographed stepping out for dinner together in Los Angeles. However, this alleged romance didn’t last long, because Lily posted a photo of Jamie Campbell Bower (her on-again, off-again ex) kissing her on the cheek by May of that year. Lily is now married to director Charlie McDowell.

Jenny Slate

After Jessica, Chris’ most public relationship was with comedian Jenny Slate. They became friends while filming the movie Gifted in 2015, which was eventually released in 2017. At the time of filming, Jenny was still married to Dean Fleischer-Camp. So, a romance between Jenny and Chris didn’t happen until after the spouses announced their split in May 2016. Jenny and Chris went public as a couple that summer, and Chris was even Jenny’s date at the premiere of her animated feature, The Secret Life of Pets, in July of 2016.

By Feb. 2017, Jenny and Chris’s breakup was reported. But by October of that year, this flirty Twitter exchange between the exes sparked reunion speculation. Fans’ hunches were correct, because Jenny spent Christmas with Chris’ family. However, they split again, which was revealed in a March 2018 profile about Chris for The New York Times.

Jenny thought of her and Chris as an “odd match,” but had nothing but kind words to say about her beau at the time during a 2017 interview for Vulture. “What’s the same about us is not just that we’re from Massachusetts, which was such a delight, but Chris is truly one of the kindest people I’ve ever met, to the point where sometimes I would look at him and it would kind of break my heart,” she told the magazine. “He’s really vulnerable, and he’s really straightforward. He’s like primary colors. He has beautiful, big, strong emotions, and he’s really sure of them. It’s just wonderful to be around. His heart is probably golden-colored, if you could paint it.”

Lily James

Chris and Lily James were spotted at a club together in London before later heading back to the same hotel that night in July of 2020 (Chris was staying at the hotel; Lily resides in North London). Four months later, the Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again star revealed that she spent the summer alone in an interview with The Guardian. When asked if that was really true, she laughed and said, “No comment.” It looks like that rumored fling will also be a mystery to fans!

Alba Baptista

Chris Evans being THE boyfriend and posting a whole reel of him and Alba Baptista for Valentine’s Day ♥️ alexa play don’t you just hate those people by jennette mccurdy pic.twitter.com/BwlvTj9Ovz — alias (@itsjustanx) February 14, 2023

Fresh off naming him their “Sexiest Man Alive: for 2022, PEOPLE magazine reported that Chris has been dating Warrior Nun actress Alba Baptista for “over a year and it’s serious.” The insider added, “They are in love and Chris has never been happier. His family and friends all adore her.” At 25, Alba reportedly speaks no fewer than five languages, and that makes sense — one of her parents is a translator. She most recently starred in Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris.

Chris confirmed their relationship on Valentine’s Day 2023 when he shared a montage of videos and selfies with her on his Instagram page, as seen above. Chris ended his rare tribute with a video of Alba very intensely playing Mario Brothers 3. “She hates this video but I LOVE it,” he captioned the clip.

Although he has not spoken directly about his relationship with Alba, Chris revealed what he is looking for in a woman during his interview with PEOPLE after being announced as the “Sexiest Man Alive.” After confirming that he wants to settle down, get married, and have kids one day, he said he’s looking for someone who is self-aware. “I find a certain level of humility sexy but that doesn’t necessarily mean physically at all,” he noted. “I just think it’s very wise to recognize that you might not know [everything]. It’s wise to recognize you could be wrong. It’s wise and mature to be able to say ‘I’m sorry I made a mistake,’ to be vulnerable and not always be looking for the argument or take things to an argumentative place. That takes a lot of maturity and I find that very sexy.”