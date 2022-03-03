Jessica Biel Cuddles Both Of Her Sons In Rare Photo As She Celebrates 40th Birthday 

Feeling loved. The ‘7th Heaven’ actress explained why birthdays were all the more meaningful as a mother in a touching Instagram post.

Jessica Biel got to celebrate her 40th birthday surrounded by her loved ones on Thursday, Mar. 3. The brunette beauty was overwhelmed with love on her special day and was happy to offer fans a glimpse into her sweet, family festivities in a touching Instagram photo.

Silas, 6, and Phineas, 2 while outside of the family’s home. She looked so cool while rocking mirrored red shades and a polka dot sweater, throwing back her head and beaming about the moment with her boys. In the snap, a beaming Jessica has her hands full as she carried both of her and husband Justin Timberlake’s sons,6, and2 while outside of the family’s home. She looked so cool while rocking mirrored red shades and a polka dot sweater, throwing back her head and beaming about the moment with her boys.

The next snap was a sweet sheet cake, decorated with neon candles and frosting that said “WE LOVE YOU MOM”. A blonde Jessica and Justin enjoyed cake on the couch in yet another photo. The set finished with balloons and a banner for Jessica that said, “Happy birthday mommy mom!” and was signed by “Phin” and Silas.

Her caption was relatable as ever. “Thinking of birthdays past and remembering all the amazing ones Justin and I spent solo,” she wrote. “Now celebrating 40 with [cake] and [balloons] with my other two favorite guys on the planet.” The star of The Sinner went on, “Love you family. Thanks for all the birthday love. 40 feels fresh y’all.”

Jessica and Justin’s family became bigger not too long ago. The actress and pop star confirmed they had privately welcomed Phineas in Jan. 2021, a full six months after their little guy’s birth.

The NSYNC crooner revealed their bouncing baby boy’s unique moniker during a Jan. 2021 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “His name is Phineas,” Justin told Ellen. “He’s awesome, and he’s so cute. And nobody’s sleeping. But we’re thrilled. We’re thrilled, couldn’t be happier, very grateful.”