Jessica Biel Breaks Silence On ‘Secret Covid Baby’ With Justin Timberlake: ‘He’s Cute As Hell’

Jessica Biel finally spoke about her youngest son Phineas with husband Justin Timberlake in a new interview. She also detailed the scary experience of giving birth during the pandemic.

Jessica Biel is finally addressing the special new addition to her family! On the June 14 episode of Dax Shepard‘s podcast Armchair Expert, Jessica, 39, spoke for the first time about giving birth last year to her and husband Justin Timberlake‘s now-11-month-old son, Phineas. “I had, like, a secret COVID baby,” she shared proudly.

Jessica, who also shares son Silas, 6, with Justin, 40, explained that welcoming Phineas “wasn’t supposed to be a secret” from the world. “It was just COVID happened, and then I went to Montana with my family and never left,” the Cruel Summer executive producer explained.

Jessica’s childbirth with Phineas was a very unique experience since it happened during the pandemic. In fact, Justin was almost restricted from being in the delivery room with his wife. “There was a moment there that there was nobody allowed at all and I was really getting nervous about that situation,” she said. “But yes, he was allowed. I think if I had to be there alone, that would have been horrible. I would have been really scared.”

Justin’s old friend and collaborator, R&B legend Brian McKnight, confirmed Phineas’ arrival EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife back in January. The “Suit and Tie” singer later confirmed the news and revealed his second son’s name during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in January.

Now a mom of two, Jessica said on the podcast that she’s learning to adjust to the “big change” in her life. “The balance of everything is very different and super hard. It’s amazing. It’s so interesting. It’s so funny,” she said. “The conversations I’m having now with my 6-year-old is so cool. He’s a real person saying the funniest stuff and he’s so sensitive and tender. It’s just so interesting to see that part of it happen and the little one is just cute as hell.”

In his interview with Ellen earlier this year, Justin said that having two kids is “lot of fun,” but a lot of work. “It’s great,” he said. “Silas is super excited.” A happy family of four indeed!