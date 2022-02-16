See Pics

Jessica Biel Looks Unrecognizable As Killer Candy Montgomery While Filming New Miniseries

Jessica Biel disappeared into her newest role for the upcoming Hulu true crime series based on the infamous killer.

Don’t worry, that’s just Jessica Biel! The 39-year-old actress looked totally different as she was spotted on-set in costume for her latest role playing the axe-killer. Candy Montgomery on Tuesday February 15. Jessica was the spitting image of the infamous Texas killer, while she walked around on-set in her Candy costume.

Jessica dove into her latest role, playing Candy Montgomery. (Backgrid)

Jessica’s hair was styled into an 80s-appropriate combover to fit the time period that Candy had killed and faced trial. She also rocked a simple, plain, blue dress with a collar, reminiscent of the types of outfits that Candy wore in the media photos of her. She also had a huge, square pair of glasses on, making her completely unrecognizable as the infamous killer. In another shot, she looked like she was getting ready and staying warm in a black winter jacket.

The mini-series will naturally follow Candy’s seemingly picture perfect life, and what lead her to the grizzly killing of her friend Betty Gore, who will be played by Yellowjackets star Melanie Lynskey, per IMDb. Candy and Betty had both gone to the same church, but Candy was having an affair with Betty’s husband Allan (played by Pablo Schreiber), but after it ended, it seemed that Betty hadn’t found out about the two, via Dallas Morning News. Months after things had ended, Betty’s daughter was staying at Candy’s house and needed a bathing suit. When Candy drove over to pick one up, Betty confronted her about the affair. While details are scarce, Candy killed Betty shortly after the confrontation by bludgeoning her with an axe.. Candy was acquitted of the murder after she pleaded self-defense, and she moved out of the state.

The actress looked just like the killer on-set. (Backgrid)

Jessica isn’t the only Hollywood star playing Candy. Elizabeth Olsen is also starring in a new mini-series from HBOMax called Love And Death about the killing. Other than the WandaVision actress, the HBO series will also star recent Oscar-nominee Jesse Plemons as Allan and Miss Stevens star Lily Rabe as Betty.

 