Trevor Noah’s Dating History: From Romancing Minka Kelly To Making Out With Dua Lipa

Trevor Noah and Dua Lipa sparked dating rumors in Sept. 2022 when they were photographed locking lips in New York City. The pair had reportedly been seen on a dinner date at a Jamaican restaurant in the East Village, where they reportedly looked very “into each other and sat close together” as they ate. They then strolled through the city streets where they were spotted embracing and kissing. It was the first time the Daily Show host, 38, and pop superstar, 27, were linked romantically.

Trevor has enjoyed a series of relationships during his rise to international fame, although he once said he does not need to be in a relationship to be surrounded by love. “I realize that if I love myself and I have friends that love me and family that loves me. I exist in a constant state of love,” he told Citizen.co in 2016. “That’s the thing I learned: happiness is a choice; happiness is hard work.”

At the time, he was in a relationship with Jordyn Taylor, a luxury real estate agent and the founder of the nonprofit Rebirth Homes, whose mission is to “combat human trafficking” and help survivors heal. With that being said, let’s take a look into Trevor’s past few relationships that occurred prior to his reported romance with Dua.

Dani Gabriel

Trevor and Dani Gabriel are both from South Africa and began dating while Trevor was still living there and practicing his craft. They got together in 2014, according to the Daily Mail, and she was quite supportive of his comedy career. She was often by his side during his tours and supported him once he was announced as the new host of The Daily Show in March 2015. “I knew you had it in you and they saw it too,” she tweeted. “Now the world gets to share it. Couldn’t be prouder.”

However, the dynamic duo broke up shortly after he landed the gig. The Daily Mail reported it may have been because of the physical distance between them, as Trevor moved to New York City to fulfill his dreams and Dani was tied to her physiotherapist practice in Cape Town. She spoke to the site in April 2015 when she was 28 years old, but did not reveal why she and the talk show host went their separate ways.

“Yes he’s going through this huge transition but at the end of the day he’s not a celebrity to me and he’s never treated himself like that and I don’t treat him like that, I don’t bring that in to my life,” Dani said of their dynamic. “I don’t need to show my support publicly for Trevor, it doesn’t need validating to anybody else besides me and him. Anything that needs to be said I’ve said to him personally.”

Dani also explained why she and Trevor choose not to speak about their relationship or its demise. “This world is not a very healthy one, so we can’t really involve ourselves in it now regardless of how big it is,” she explained. “It doesn’t make a difference to my life. I don’t talk about my stuff, Trevor doesn’t talk about my stuff. There’s really nothing more that I need to say, whatever’s there is there, beyond that, it is genuinely between me and him.”

Dani has since moved on with the love of her life and even got engaged to a photographer named Mike in Aug. 2022.

Jordyn Taylor

A 31-year-old Trevor and 24-year-old Jordyn Taylor made their relationship public in Nov. 2015, just months after Trevor and Dani split. There is not much known about their relationship, but it is known that the model was previously engaged to a man who tragically died in a car accident in 2011. A few days after his death, Jordyn called him her “one and ONLY love” on Twitter and reminded people to “always cherish the special people in your life.”

Perhaps Trevor used his best flirting tip to get with Jordyn, which he revealed to PEOPLE in 2017 while they were still together. “Never open with a joke. It is the most horrible thing,” he shared. “Jokes require context. Without context, you’re just some random person who came and told someone they fell from [heaven] or some randomness, and if you mess it up you look worse and it seems like an insult. No humor! Just say hello. That’s it!”

Sadly, their romance fizzled out by the summer of 2018. During a Q&A session on her Instagram in Jan. 2019, Jordyn confirmed their split, per the Times Live. “Of course I love him. How could you not love him?” she wrote in reply to a fan who asked her if she loves Trevor. “I love him so much but you guys should know we broke up this past summer but yeah I love him.”

There appears to be no bad blood between the former partners, as Jordyn still has a few old images of the pair on her feed, as seen above.

Minka Kelly

Minka Kelly, 42, who starred in 2011’s The Roomate opposite Leighton Meester, began dating Trevor at some point in 2020. By September of that year, it was reported things between the two were “very serious” and they were “very happy”. Sadly, by May, they parted. “Trevor has been casually dating in New York for a couple of weeks now. He’s been vague about the dynamics of the split with Minka, but he’s single,” a source EXCLUSIVELY confirmed to HollywoodLife.

However, a couple weeks later, the pair gave their love a second chance. They seemed as happy as ever in Sept. 2021 on a stroll through the Big Apple and in Jan. 2022 when they visited South Africa together. They were together for 10 more months until they called it quits for good. A source told PEOPLE in May that the pair had been separated “for a while” and that Minka was taking it well. “She is very happy,” another insider added. “She’d rather be single than waste her time with the wrong guy.”

Minka appears to be single as of this writing, and Dua would be Trevor’s first relationship since his split from the actress.