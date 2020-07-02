Christina Ricci Files For Divorce From Husband James Heerdegen After 7 Years

Christina Ricci has filed for divorce James Heerdegen. The couple, who tied the knot in 2013, met on the set of a TV series and share a five-year-old son.

Christina Ricci and James Heerdegen are calling it quits. The 40-year-old actress, who wed her film producer beau in an intimate ceremony back in 2013, has filed for divorce after seven years of marriage. The Casper star met James in 2011 when they were both working on the set of short-lived drama series Pan Am. They began dating the following year, and tied the knot on October 26, 2013. Christina cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the divorce when she filed documents at the L.A. County Superior Court on July 2.

Freddie, according to a report in HollywoodLife She is also asking for sole legal and physical custody of the couple’s five-year-old son,, according to a report in TMZ . The report also alleged the couple do not have a prenuptial agreement, and that Christina is the family’s main breadwinner. has reached out to reps for both Christina and James.



The couple’s intimate wedding ceremony was held at the Harold Pratt House on the Upper East Side in Manhattan. The Emmy Award winner wore an intricate Givenchy Haute Couture gown that was custom-made, just for her, by the brand’s creative director, Riccardo Tisci! She absolutely stunned in the dress, which featured sheer, lace sleeves. She showed a hint of skin through cutout detailing at the shoulders, which only added to the ethereal look of the gorgeous creation.

The gown truly fit her like a glove, thanks to the white silk tulle, Chantilly lace, embroidered pearls, and satin material. A sheer, lace veil also added to the beautiful bridal look while Christina wore her hair pulled back into a side bun, keeping the focus on the gorgeous gown.

Christina first announced that she had gotten engaged in February 2012, in an interview in July of that year. “Getting to say ‘fiancé’ instead of ‘boyfriend’ is my favorite thing,” she said at the time. “I can’t wait for ‘husband.’”