Kate Bosworth Splits From Michael Polish After Nearly 8 Years Of Marriage

After 8 years of marriage, Kate Bosworth & Michael Polish have decided to call it quits.

In a shocking turn of events, Kate Bosworth, 38, and her husband, Michael Polish, 50, have decided to separate after eight years of marriage. Kate took to Instagram on August 5, where she posted a heartfelt message about their split alongside an adorable black and white photo of the couple kissing. While they were married for eight years, they have been together for 10 and Kate shared in her message that despite being separated, the two still love each other.

Kate started her Instagram caption writing, “‘Do you want to split a burger?’ Yes. ‘How ’bout a shot of whiskey?’ Hell yes. – Big Sur, 2011.” She then continued on, “The beginning is often the best part of love. Fireworks, magnets, rebellion — the attraction. The onset signals a wide open expanse of possibility. Split a burger with someone when you are falling in love, and you can die happily knowing this is your last meal. Buy a bottle of whiskey and share shots, pour me a waterfall. Play that perfect song on the jukebox and dance with someone you have known your whole life, though you met minutes ago.”

Continuing her poetic message, she wrote, “Inherently we fear an ending. To lose what you have because you got what you wanted. To be attached to the expectation of the outcome. The great Unknown. What if we chose not to fear but instead, to love. If that most delicate and vulnerable last flicker to the flame became another type of furnace entirely. Perhaps this will sound strange to some, romantic to others. To us: this is truth.”

Describing their situation, the Blue Crush actress revealed, “Our hearts are full, as we have never been so enamored and deeply grateful for one another as we do in this decision to separate. Together, over the last ten years, Michael and I have chosen love, every time. We hold hands as tightly today as we entangled fingers on our wedding day. Our eyes look more deeply into one another, with more courage now. In the process of letting go, we have come to acknowledge that our love will never end. The connection does not simply disappear. The love deepens, the heart expands.

“We know the 4 am calls are coming. Songs will be exchanged to communicate only what songs can do. We laugh as we plan for our next movie together and are excited to share our latest collaboration,” The post read. “We believe the most epic love stories are those which transcend expectation. Our greatest honor has been to experience love like this, and to continue to marvel at the beauty of love’s evolution. What happens when we reach the end of something and realize … we are just at the beginning.”

Kate concluded her beautiful message writing, “This is love. And we will drink that down. Kate + Michael.”