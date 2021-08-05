News

Kate Bosworth Splits From Michael Polish After Nearly 8 Years Of Marriage

kate bosworth
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Michael Polish, Kate Bosworth. Michael Polish, left, and Kate Bosworth arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, in Beverly Hills, Calif 90th Academy Awards - Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Beverly Hills, USA - 04 Mar 2018
Kate Bosworth, Michael Polish. Michael Polish and Kate Bosworth arrives at the 9th Annual NFL Honors at the Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami on9th Annual NFL Honors, Miami, USA - 01 Feb 2020
Michael Polish, Kate BosworthInStyle/Warner Bros. Pictures Golden Globes Party, Los Angeles, USA - 05 Jan 2020
Michael Polish, Kate Bosworth'Nona' film premiere, New York, USA - 07 Dec 2018 View Gallery View Gallery 10 Photos.
Lifestyle Director

After 8 years of marriage, Kate Bosworth & Michael Polish have decided to call it quits.

In a shocking turn of events, Kate Bosworth, 38, and her husband, Michael Polish, 50, have decided to separate after eight years of marriage. Kate took to Instagram on August 5, where she posted a heartfelt message about their split alongside an adorable black and white photo of the couple kissing. While they were married for eight years, they have been together for 10 and Kate shared in her message that despite being separated, the two still love each other.

Kate started her Instagram caption writing, “‘Do you want to split a burger?’ Yes. ‘How ’bout a shot of whiskey?’ Hell yes. – Big Sur, 2011.” She then continued on, “The beginning is often the best part of love. Fireworks, magnets, rebellion — the attraction. The onset signals a wide open expanse of possibility. Split a burger with someone when you are falling in love, and you can die happily knowing this is your last meal. Buy a bottle of whiskey and share shots, pour me a waterfall. Play that perfect song on the jukebox and dance with someone you have known your whole life, though you met minutes ago.”

kate bosworth
Kate Bosworth announced on August 5 that she & her husband of 8 years, Michael Polish, have officially separated. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

Continuing her poetic message, she wrote, “Inherently we fear an ending. To lose what you have because you got what you wanted. To be attached to the expectation of the outcome. The great Unknown. What if we chose not to fear but instead, to love. If that most delicate and vulnerable last flicker to the flame became another type of furnace entirely. Perhaps this will sound strange to some, romantic to others. To us: this is truth.”

Related Gallery

Biggest Celebrity Splits Of 2020

Celebrities attend the 'Nights of Freedom' hosted by Unlikely Heroes and held at the City Winery in Nashville, Tennessee. 02 May 2017 Pictured: Evan Bass, Carly Waddell. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA33054_017.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
New York Premiere of Hulu's "High Fidelity", held at the Metrograph in New York, New York, USA, on 13 February 2020. 13 Feb 2020 Pictured: Dove Cameron and Thomas Doherty. Photo credit: KCS Presse / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA609753_020.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Minnesota Timberwolves' Malik Beasley plays against the Orlando Magic in an NBA basketball game, Friday, March 6, 2020 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Describing their situation, the Blue Crush actress revealed, “Our hearts are full, as we have never been so enamored and deeply grateful for one another as we do in this decision to separate. Together, over the last ten years, Michael and I have chosen love, every time. We hold hands as tightly today as we entangled fingers on our wedding day. Our eyes look more deeply into one another, with more courage now. In the process of letting go, we have come to acknowledge that our love will never end. The connection does not simply disappear. The love deepens, the heart expands.

“We know the 4 am calls are coming. Songs will be exchanged to communicate only what songs can do. We laugh as we plan for our next movie together and are excited to share our latest collaboration,” The post read. “We believe the most epic love stories are those which transcend expectation. Our greatest honor has been to experience love like this, and to continue to marvel at the beauty of love’s evolution. What happens when we reach the end of something and realize … we are just at the beginning.”

Kate concluded her beautiful message writing, “This is love. And we will drink that down. Kate + Michael.”