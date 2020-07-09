‘Glee’ Cast Then & Now: Updates On Lea Michele & More Stars 11 Years After Premiere

‘Glee’ stole our hearts more than a decade ago from the show choir room of William McKinley High School. 11 years after its premiere, we reflect on how far the cast has come.

Glee premiered after American Idol on May 19, 2009, and was an instant favorite. Stars like Matthew Morrison, 41, Lea Michele, 33, Amber Riley, 34, Dianna Agron, 34, Chris Colfer, 29, became bonafide celebrities after the first episode aired. The show ran from 2009 until 2015, with the cast moving on after the show to pursue other creative endeavors. We decided to reflect on where the cast has gone since the show ended five years ago.

Matthew immediately went back to his Broadway roots after ending his television run as Mr. Schuester. The star performed as the lead role of J.M. Barrie in Finding Neverland. He also had a recurring role on Grey’s Anatomy and revealed EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife that he’ll be on another hit TV show this summer. As for Lea, who formerly played Rachel Berry, she has since starred in movies (New Year’s Eve and Dorothy of Oz) and continued her working relationship with Glee co-creator Ryan Murphy, 54, for satirical show Scream Queens.

Another person who continued to work with Ryan was Darren Criss, 33, who received critical acclaim for his role of Andrew Cunanan on American Crime Story. Darren received an Emmy Award, Golden Globe Award, Screen Actors Guild Award, and more for his portrayal of the killer.

