Lea Michele Gives Another Glimpse Of Her Newborn Son Ever While Sweetly Cradling Him: ‘These Moments’

Lea Michele shared another look at her darling baby boy, Ever, on Instagram, giving fans just a small glimpse of the adorable newborn.

Lea Michele is so in love! The new mother shared another photo of her son, Ever Leo Reich, on Instagram, showing fans a new glimpse at the adorable newborn. She captioned her latest photo, posted on September 17, “These moments.” The sweet photo shows a blissed out Lea, 34, cradling a swaddled Ever on her chest. He’s asleep and peaceful — such a beautiful sight for any new parent.

While the Glee star and her husband, Zandy Reich, haven’t released a pic fully showing little Ever’s face, Lea’s shared plenty of sweet peeks. Their first photo was a black and white shot of his tiny foot, shared on August 26 — six days after the Emmy nominee gave birth. It also showed Lea and Zandy’s hands curled around their little one’s toes, and was captioned, “ForEver grateful for this true blessing.”

Three days later, Lea celebrated her 34th birthday with her newborn. Sweet photos from her happy day showed her cradling Ever in her arms as she blew out the candles on her chocolate birthday cake. Little Ever and his adorable feet was present in photos Lea revealed of his gorgeous nursery, as well.

After Lea gave birth, and insider told PEOPLE magazine that, “Everyone’s happy and healthy, and they’re extremely grateful,” echoing what Lea said when she announced her pregnancy in May 2020. “He’s been an easy baby so far,” the insider added. Lea and Zandy didn’t announce the birth themselves until posting that cute “ForEver” photo.