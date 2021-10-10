Mark Hampton: 5 Things About Christina Ricci’s New Husband Who She’s Expecting A Baby With

Congratulations are in order for actress Christina Ricci and her new husband Mark Hampton, who officially tied the knot! Here’s 5 things to know about him.

Christina Ricci has not only found love with hair stylist Mark Hampton, but the pair are now officially married and expecting a baby! The actress, who had a highly publicized, tumultuous split from ex James Heerdegen, looked happier than ever in new snaps which were taken on their wedding day. But who is her new beau? Read on for everything you need to know about Mark Hampton!

He & Christina Are Officially Married

Mark and Christina officially said their ‘I do’s in October 2021. They made the exciting announcement just two months after they revealed she was pregnant with their first child together. “Mr. and Mrs.,” Christina captioned the first photo of them from their wedding. The couple posed for selfies underneath an arch of roses. Mark kept it casual in a button-down shirt without a tie, while Christina opted for a collared top. She accessorized with delicate drop earrings and a sleek low ponytail. She went on to caption the second post, “Also Mr. and Mrs.” Too sweet!

The Couple Are Also Expecting A Baby

As fans would know, the announcement that Christina officially walked down the aisle came just two months after she revealed similarly happy news: she’s going to be a mom of two! “Life keeps getting better,” she captioned the snaps. Later in the month, she opened up to fans at Awesome Con in Washington, D.C. about the side effects of her pregnancy. “I feel good. I have really terrible acid reflux right now. My ankles are the size of my neck. But other than that, I’ve been pretty good,” she said. “I”m still doing lots of stuff. I run every day. The actress has also shared a snap of her growing baby bump. She took to her Instagram Story to share a rare pic of her bare belly while rocking a black Calvin Klein bra and grey lace underwear back in August.

Mark Is A Hair Stylist

He is a London-based hair stylist, who has been in the industry for over a decade. According to his Instagram page, which highlights his professional work, Mark has done several different styles including braids and sleek ponytails while working for brands like Hugo Boss and Banana Republic.

He Has Worked With Other A-Listers

Although it’s not known how he and Christina initially met, it seems Mark rubs shoulders with a slew of A-listers, having previously worked with the likes of singer Grimes and actress Carey Mulligan.

Mark Will Become A Step Dad

Although this is the couple’s first child together, Christina does share a seven-year-old son Freddie with estranged ex James Heerdegen. She told PEOPLE in 2016 that “having a child changed everything” for her. “It’s made everything in my life actually important and matter. I now have to take things seriously, and I never did before,” she said, adding, “I want to succeed for him. My choices matter more.”

Christina wed her film producer beau in an intimate ceremony back in 2013, but filed for divorce after seven years of marriage. The Casper star met James in 2011 when they were both working on the set of short-lived drama series Pan Am. They began dating the following year, and tied the knot on October 26, 2013. Christina cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the divorce when she filed documents at the L.A. County Superior Court on July 2.