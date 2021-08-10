Christina Ricci Is Pregnant & Expecting Her Second Child 1 Year After Filing For Divorce

Congratulations are in order for ‘Casper’ alum Christina Ricci — the gorgeous actress is pregnant with her second child.

Christina Ricci, 41, announced on Tuesday, Aug. 10, that she’s pregnant with her second child. “Life keeps getting better,” she captioned an ultrasound photo on Instagram, before fans and fellow celebrities flooded the comments section with messages of congratulations.

This special news comes just one year after the Casper alum filed for divorce from ex-husband James Heerdegen. At this time, it’s unclear who Christina is expecting her second child with.

Christina, who is best known for her roles in Pan Am, Now & Then, and Grey’s Anatomy, married James in 2013 in New York City, and they became parents the following year when their son, Freddie, 7, was born.

Sadly, their marriage wasn’t a fairytale romance. Just one day before filing for divorce in 2020, Christina was granted an emergency protective order from the producer. And she asked for full custody of their son in July 2020, according to court documents obtained by TMZ.

While speaking to The Edit in 2017, Christina reflected on how she became a “completely different person” after the birth of Frankie. “Marriage shows you your flaws in how you deal with things, and having a child forces you to grow up at the speed of light,” she said.

She also talked about the early days of her career as a child actor, saying, “When I was a child, I was told, ‘Life is just not fair, honey, and you’ve got to make the best of it.’ I don’t think anyone is telling their kids that anymore, and it’s important. Life isn’t fair; the right thing doesn’t always happen for you. Because I was so celebrated for being a child, I think I held onto that immaturity for a very long time. It was the thing that made me special. Then at a certain point, like, 35, it’s not so special to be immature.”