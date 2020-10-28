Lily James Refuses To Address Chris Evans Romance Rumors 3 Mos. After They Were Spotted Together

The world is going to have to wait a little longer to find out what really happened between Lily James and Chris Evans. The actress, again, refused to discuss their rumored romance in a new interview.

It’s been nearly four months since Lily James was spotted heading into a hotel in London with Chris Evans, but the actress still refuses to address the rumored romance. The Rebecca star, 31, dodged the question in a new interview with The Guardian, with the author noting that she “claims to have spent the summer on her own, at home in London, reading poetry aloud and watching films.”

When pressed about if she really spent the summer by herself (she was, after all, seen partying with Avengers: Endgame star, 39, in July), she replied “no comment.” This is the second time that Lily has been asked about her night with Chris, and the second time that she has refused to answer. During a September interview with Harper’s Bazaar UK, the British actress would neither confirm nor deny any romantic involvement with Captain America.

As for Lily’s other famed romance of 2020… The Guardian interview was conducted long before her rendezvous with her The Pursuit Of Love co-star Dominic West in Rome. Lily and Dominic, 51, were photographed riding around Rome on a shared scooter and kissing at a sidewalk cafe. One problem: The Affair star has been married to landscape designer Catherine FitzGerald since 2010. Following their outing, Dominic and Catherine bizarrely gave handwritten notes to paparazzi camped outside their home saying their marriage was fine.

Like the rest of the world, Lily was reportedly taken aback when Dominic told the world his marriage was “strong,” despite the PDA they just shared. “She was shocked when she saw the photos and his story that he is happily married,” a source told E! News. The Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again star is hoping that the drama dies down soon. “She wants it all to go away and is just laying low hoping it will pass quickly,” the source said.