Lily James Spotted Heading Into London Hotel With Chris Evans After Partying Together At A Club

Lily James and Chris Evan, huh? The two were spotted partying together in London over the July 4th holiday weekend, where they later left in the same vehicle. As for the destination? — The actor’s hotel!

Is a Hollywood romance budding before our eyes? Lily James and Chris Evans are at the center of dating rumors after they were photographed together (seen here) in London over the weekend. The Avengers actor, 39, and the English actress, 31, hit the town for a night out at Mark’s Club in Mayfair, before they headed back to the Corinthia Hotel, where Chris was staying. The actor normally resides in LA, while Lily lives in north London.

Lily was all dressed up in a red dress and strappy brown heels for the pair’s presumed date night. She donned a dark trench coat over her ensemble and wore her hair down. Meanwhile, Chris looked handsome in an all navy look, which consisted of dress pants and a blazer. He stepped out in a pair of designer, beige ankle boots. When Lily and Chris decided to the leave the private, members’ only club, they hopped into the same black taxi cab, according to DailyMail.

The rumored new couple arrived back to the actor’s hotel just after 1 am, though they left the taxi separately, the outlet reports. Chris reportedly headed to the main entrance of the hotel, while Lily retreated to a separate door around the back of the hotel.

Chris called on a doorman to let him into the hotel, DailyMail said, citing a photo of the actor speaking with a hotel worker. Chris was reportedly seen talking with employees inside the hotel lobby, before the actress eventually managed to get inside the hotel with help from the staff.

Although both Chris and Lily are believed to be single, the Mamma Mia actress was rumored to have rekindled her romance with Matt Smith, 37, during lockdown. They were reported to have split in December after five years together.

Chris previously dated actress Jenny Slate for less than one year before they called it quits in February 2017. The relationship was confirmed in May 2016, just days after it was revealed that she had ended her three-year marriage to Dean Fleischer-Camp.

Following the split, Jenny revealed in a March 2017 interview, that the couple’s differences were what led to them splitting up. “We’re really, really different. Chris is a very, very famous person. For him to go to a restaurant is totally different than for me to go,” she explained to Vulture at the time. “I sit in my window and I say ‘Hi’ to people on the street. I have more freedom because I’m not Captain America. I’m mostly a cartoon.” Jenny elaborated further, and admitted that Chris’ fame played a role in their breakup. “This is what I needed to do to feel normal — To be alone,” she added.