Lily James Was ‘Mortified’ When Dominic West PDA Pics Emerged & Actor Revealed He’s ‘Happily Married’

Like the rest of the world, Lily James was reportedly ‘shocked’ after Dominic West announced his marriage is ‘strong’ — despite his strong PDA with Lily!

It also reportedly came as a surprise to Lily James when her co-star, Dominic West, proved that his marriage with Catherine FitzGerald was “strong” by locking lips with his wife. Just two days before that admission, a photo showed The Wire actor leaning in with his lips on Lily’s neck! “She’s mortified and embarrassed by the entire thing,” a source told E! News on Oct. 22. The insider added, “She was shocked when she saw the photos and his story that he is happily married.”

Lily, 31, is now hoping to put her headline-making outing with Dominic, 51, behind her, according to the report. “She wants it all to go away and is just laying low hoping it will pass quickly,” the source said. HollywoodLife has reached out to Lily’s rep for comment. The Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again star’s PDA with Dominic was captured during the co-workers’ fun day out in Rome, Italy on Oct. 11 (the pair were in Europe to film their new TV mini series adaptation of Nancy Mitford’s book, The Pursuit of Love).

They were photographed sharing a scooter together, and got even closer while sitting down for a lunch. At one point, Dominic leaned his face right into Lily’s neck! The PDA continued into an airport at Rome the next day, where Lily and Dominic were pictured getting cozy. Despite all this affection, Dominic made it very clear that he hadn’t split from his wife of 10 years, Catherine.

Fans everywhere were shocked when Dominic and Catherine not only posed for photos outside of their London home on Oct. 13, but also kissed in front of the cameras! The most shocking part of this story, though, was the couple’s handwritten note that they gave reporters. “Our marriage is strong and we’re very much still together. Thank you. Catherine and Dominic,” it read. Dominic and Catherine were only students when they began dating during their time at Trinity College, and share four children together: daughter Dora, 14, son Senan, 12, son Francis, 11, and their youngest child Christabel.

Lily ignored the PDA scandal when she appeared on the Oct. 22 episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, which marked her first public appearance since the photos made their rounds online. Interestingly, Dominic once said that “women should be more indulgent of affairs” and that “everyone should turn a blind eye to men’s behaviour between the ages of 40 and 50” in an interview with the Evening Standard four years before sparking this controversy with Lily. It’s unclear if Dominic was joking or not, given that he plays a married man who has an affair on the SHOWTIME series The Affair.