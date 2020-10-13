Dominic West Passionately Kisses His Wife After PDA With Lily James: ‘We’re Very Much Still Together

After being caught packing on the PDA with Lily James, Dominic West returned home to his wife, and they put on a united front by kissing for the cameras in front of their home.

One day after photos surfaced of Dominic West, 50, kissing Lily James‘, 31, neck, he reunited with his wife, Catherine FitzGerald, at their home in England. The couple put on a show for photographers and reporters, as they shared a passionate kiss for the cameras. They also told those outside their home, “Our marriage is strong and we’re very much still together.”

In addition to making that bold statement, Dominic and Catherine also handed reporters a handwritten note with the same words, along with both of their signatures. However, Dominic was noticeably not wearing his wedding ring, and Catherine kept her hand covered by keeping it in her pocket. After showing their affection for one another, Dominic and Catherine drove away from the home together.

Speculation over the status of Dominic and Catherine’s marriage began after the photos of Dominic packing on the PDA with Lily surfaced on Oct. 12 (they were taken one day earlier in Rome). The two were enjoying an outdoor meal together, and Dominic leaned in and nuzzled Lily’s neck with his mouth. He was also not wearing his wedding ring when the photos were taken. Lily and Dominic are both set to star in the upcoming TV series, The Pursuit Of Love, which began filming in July. The show will be on BBC, and also stars Andrew Scott and Emily Beecham.

Dominic and Catherine have been married since 2010 and have four kids together. Meanwhile, Lily was in a longtime relationship with Matt Smith, but it was reported that they split at the end of 2019. They reunited amidst the first weeks of coronavirus lockdown in March, but have reportedly broken up again since then.

Over the summer, Lily was photographed spending time with Chris Evans, but the status of their relationship was never confirmed. HollywoodLife has reached out to reps for Lily and Dominic regarding the new photos of them together.