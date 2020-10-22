Lily James Makes 1st Public Appearance Since Dominic West PDA Scandal — Watch New Interview

Lily James stopped by ‘The Tonight Show’ for her first interview since photos of the actress and Dominic West getting close surfaced. Learn what ‘completely insane’ hobby she took up in quarantine!

Lily James seems to be well past the drama of the PDA pics featuring her and actor Dominic West, 51, that circulated online on October 12. The Rebecca star, 31, made her first TV appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon for the October 22 episode and chatted with the host, 46, about the fun hobby she took up in quarantine! The actress discussed teaching “Broadway classes” online amid the coronavirus pandemic, and the class she taught sounded fairly intimidating.

“I was teaching audition technique,” the actress revealed. “Which is completely insane because I am terrible at auditions,” she confessed. Fortunately, it seems that Lily’s talent came through quite effortlessly during her audition for Mama Mia! Here We Go Again. The star recalled for Jimmy how the audition for the film went down. “I knew I had to sing in this audition. I was desperate for this part. But I was meant to be scheduled at the end of Glastonbury Music Festival,” she shared.

“I knew that after screaming in a field for five days, there was no way I’d be able to sing.” Luckily, Lily was able to audition prior to her time at the festival, and won the part of Donna, previously played by Oscar-winner Meryl Streep! Lily’s candid interview with Jimmy comes roughly 10 days after photos of the talented actress, who currently stars alongside Armie Hammer and Kristin Scott Thomas in director Ben Wheatley‘s remake of Alfred Hitchcock‘s Rebecca, based on the book by Daphne du Maurier, surfaced online.

In the images, Lily was seen with The Wire alum Dominic West, appearing more than just friendly. The two were seen out on October 11 with their shared agent, Angharad Wood, but the photos stirred a lot of attention on the two stars. In the days that followed, Dominic and his wife, Catherine Fitzgerald, had their own photo call, where they told reporters in a note that their “marriage is strong and we’re very much still together.”

Lily has yet to address the photos herself. She’s previously been linked to actor Chris Evans, and was in a relationship with The Crown and Doctor Who star Matt Smith. But based on her recent interview, the actress appears ready to shift the focus back to her work and any upcoming projects — including a potential third Mama Mia film, which she teased to Jimmy in the interview above!