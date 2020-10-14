Watch
Hollywood Life

Lily James Admitted To ‘Making Mistakes All The Time’ In Interview Shot 1 Month Before Dominic West Pics

Tatler's best dressed list 2018. Embargoed to 0001 Thursday August 02 File photo dated 16/07/18 of Lily James, who is among Britain's best dressed for 2018. Issue date: Thursday August 2, 2018. A list complied by Tatler magazine celebrates the year's most stylish, from the royals to music stars. See PA story MEDIA Tatler. Photo credit should read: Ian West/PA Wire URN:37832202 (Press Association via AP Images)
Photo by: zz/KGC-03/STAR MAX/IPx 2019 12/2/19 Lily James at The Fashion Awards 2019 held at The Royal Albert Hall on December 2, 2019 in London, England, UK.
Photo by: KGC-211/STAR MAX/IPx 2019 6/18/19 Lily James at the premiere of "Yesterday" held at the Odeon Luxe Cinema in Leicester Square, London, England, UK.
Rare Beasts UK Premiere - BFI London Film Festival 2019. Lily James attending the Rare Beasts Premiere as part of the BFI London Film Festival 2019 held at the Curzon Mayfair, London. Picture date: Thursday October 10, 2019. See PA story SHOWBIZ Beasts. Photo credit should read: David Parry/PA Wire URN:46281482 (Press Association via AP Images) View Gallery View Gallery 8 Photos.
Deputy Editor of New York City

Weeks before photos surfaced of Lily James packing on the PDA with married Dominic West, the actress opened up about being ‘rebellious’ and ‘making mistakes’ in life.

“I think I make mistakes all the time,” Lily James, 31, admitted in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, which was filmed weeks ago and released on Oct. 11. “That’s what life is about. I would never want to run away from a situation or be too scared to act. I think it’s better to throw yourself in and make mistakes with an open heart. If your instincts are great, even if they’re misguided, and if you’re open, you can recover from your mistakes and learn from them.”

Coincidentally, just one day after this interview came out, Lily was at the center of a very public scandal — she was pictured looking quite cozy with her married co-star, Dominic West, 50, in Rome. Pictures surfaced of the pair dining outside together, and at one point, Dominic leaned in and kissed Lily’s neck. Fans couldn’t help but notice that some of Lily’s Harper’s Bazaar comments seemed to relate pretty directly to her current situation.

lily james dominic west
Lily James and Dominic West attend separate red carpet events. (AP Images)

“I think I was always a rebellious teenager and I think it’s important for us to rebel all the time,” Lily said in the Q&A. She also opened up about developing a “thicker skin” in response to criticism over the years. “All that really matters is how you feel about yourself and how the people that you love feel about you,” she insisted. “You can arm yourself with that power and knowledge.”

dominic west catherine fitzgeral
Dominic West and his wife Catherine FitzGerald kiss outside their home after his PDA with Lily James. (News Licensing / MEGA)

Lily has yet to comment on the photos of herself and Dominic. However, the actor and his wife of ten years, Catherine FitzGerald, broke their silence in a big way on Oct. 13. The couple put on a united front by kissing in front of photographers and reporters outside their home. They also insisted that their “marriage is strong” and let everyone know that they’re very much “still together.”

Dominic and Catherine tied the knot in 2010 and have four kids together. The actor met Lily while filming the upcoming BBC series, The Pursuit Of Love, which began filming over the summer. Meanwhile, Lily ended her five year relationship with Matt Smith earlier this year.