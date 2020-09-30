Lily James Refuses To Confirm — Or Deny — She’s Dating Chris Evans In New, Candid Interview

Lily James opened up about everything from her career, to life in her thirties and more in a new interview. But one thing she wouldn’t discuss? Her rumored relationship with Chris Evans.

Lily James isn’t interested in speaking about her love life. During a sprawling interview with Harper’s Bazaar UK, the British actress, 31, reportedly refused to “discuss whether or not she is dating the Captain America star Chris Evans,” a rumor that started in July after they were spotted partying together in London. Oh — and after their night out at Mark’s Club in Mayfair, the twosome hopped into a car and headed back to Chris’ hotel together. Lily isn’t confirming that she and Chris had a thing… but she’s not denying it, either.

But the Mamma Mia! star did offer her younger self some dating advice in the interview. Essentially, she wants past Lily not to lose sleep over her love life! “Don’t be obsessed by boys! Hang out with your girl mates. And don’t take everything so seriously – be kind to yourself,” she wisely said. Her thirties are a different story, though. While she’s not as boy crazy as she was in her teens and twenties, present day Lily still “searching” for who she is.

“Lots of girlfriends said to me, ‘Oh, you feel so much relief in your thirties, you know who you are.’ I thought I was there, but then realized I’m actually not,” she told the magazine. “I think I’ll probably always be quite a ‘searching’ person… I can’t picture getting to a point where I’ll feel like, ‘Oh, I’ve grown.’ I still feel like a child.” The Rebecca actress is ready for what lies ahead, though. “I do feel a fighting spirit,” she said. “There’s an energy. I’m ready to go.”

Lily has dated The Crown star Matt Smith on and off since 2014, after meeting on the set of Pride and Prejudice and Zombies. The last time they were spotted together was in August 2019, however. Chris dated comedian Jenny Slate from 2016 to 2018; it’s unclear if he’s dated anyone seriously since then.