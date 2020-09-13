Chris Evans’ Brother Scott Hilariously Jokes About The ‘Avengers’ Star’s Instagram Photo Leak

Just hours after Mark Ruffalo mocked his co-star, Chris Evans, for accidentally posting a naughty picture on Instagram on Sept. 12, Chris’ brother, Scott, jumped into the mix.

Scott Evans is finally reacting to his brother Chris Evans‘ alleged NSFW leak becoming the biggest news of the weekend. The 36-year-old Almost Love actor actually made light of the situation with a hilarious joke on Twitter, when he wrote, “Was off social media for the day yesterday. So. What’d I miss?”

Was off social media for the day yesterday. So. What’d I miss? — Scott Evans (@thescottevans) September 13, 2020

And in case you were also off social media for most of the weekend, Chris, 39, took to Instagram on Saturday and shared a playful video of his family playing the game Heads Up. The video was a screen recording from an iPhone, so when the video neared its ending, it showed the camera roll from the phone it was taken from.

What fans saw in the camera roll were several pictures of Chris, the Heads Up video, and what appeared to be a photo of a penis. No face or body were shown, so there’s no way to confirm whose it was, or whose camera roll was captured in the video, but either way, fans went wild on Twitter. And so did Chris’ Avengers co-star Mark Ruffalo.

Hours after the photo was posted and then quickly-deleted from Chris’ Instagram Stories, Mark took to Twitter and wrote, “Bro, while Trump is in office there is NOTHING you could possibly do to embarrass yourself. See… silver lining.” Then, when TV writer Ira Madison III told Mark that he easily could have texted that same message to Chris privately, Mark tweeted, “Yea, but…”

Thus far, Chris has yet to comment on the mysterious post.