See Message
Hollywood Life

Chris Evans’ Brother Scott Hilariously Jokes About The ‘Avengers’ Star’s Instagram Photo Leak

MEGA
Chris Evans poses on the red carpet during the premiere of the movie 'Knives Out' at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles, California, USA, 14 November 2019. The movie is set tp be released in US theaters on 27 November.Premiere of the movie 'Knives Out' in Los Angeles, USA - 14 Nov 2019
Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Marvel/Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock (5885861ba) Chris Evans Captain America - The First Avenger - 2011 Director: Joe Johnston Marvel/Paramount USA Scene Still
Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Marvel/Disney/Kobal/Shutterstock (9641147m) Chris Evans "Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War" Film - 2018
Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by New Regency Pictures/Kobal/Shutterstock (5883671y) Chris Evans What's Your Number? - 2011 Director: Mark Mylod New Regency Pictures USA Scene Still (S)ex List View Gallery View Gallery 11 Photos.
Deputy Editor of Los Angeles

Just hours after Mark Ruffalo mocked his co-star, Chris Evans, for accidentally posting a naughty picture on Instagram on Sept. 12, Chris’ brother, Scott, jumped into the mix.

Scott Evans is finally reacting to his brother Chris Evans‘ alleged NSFW leak becoming the biggest news of the weekend. The 36-year-old Almost Love actor actually made light of the situation with a hilarious joke on Twitter, when he wrote, “Was off social media for the day yesterday. So. What’d I miss?”

And in case you were also off social media for most of the weekend, Chris, 39, took to Instagram on Saturday and shared a playful video of his family playing the game Heads Up. The video was a screen recording from an iPhone, so when the video neared its ending, it showed the camera roll from the phone it was taken from.

What fans saw in the camera roll were several pictures of Chris, the Heads Up video, and what appeared to be a photo of a penis. No face or body were shown, so there’s no way to confirm whose it was, or whose camera roll was captured in the video, but either way, fans went wild on Twitter. And so did Chris’ Avengers co-star Mark Ruffalo.

Chris Evans (right) brings his brother Scott (left) and sister Carly (middle) to the Vanity Fair Oscars Party in LA on Feb. 28, 2016. (MEGA)

Hours after the photo was posted and then quickly-deleted from Chris’ Instagram Stories, Mark took to Twitter and wrote, “Bro, while Trump is in office there is NOTHING you could possibly do to embarrass yourself. See… silver lining.” Then, when TV writer Ira Madison III told Mark that he easily could have texted that same message to Chris privately, Mark tweeted, “Yea, but…”

Thus far, Chris has yet to comment on the mysterious post.