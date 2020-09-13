Tweet
Mark Ruffalo Trolls ‘Avengers’ Co-Star Chris Evans After He Accidentally Shares Private Pic On IG

MEGA
Chris Evans poses on the red carpet during the premiere of the movie 'Knives Out' at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles, California, USA, 14 November 2019. The movie is set tp be released in US theaters on 27 November.Premiere of the movie 'Knives Out' in Los Angeles, USA - 14 Nov 2019
Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Marvel/Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock (5885861ba) Chris Evans Captain America - The First Avenger - 2011 Director: Joe Johnston Marvel/Paramount USA Scene Still
Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Marvel/Disney/Kobal/Shutterstock (9641147m) Chris Evans "Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War" Film - 2018
Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by New Regency Pictures/Kobal/Shutterstock (5883671y) Chris Evans What's Your Number? - 2011 Director: Mark Mylod New Regency Pictures USA Scene Still (S)ex List View Gallery View Gallery 11 Photos.
Emily Selleck
Weekend Writer

‘Captain America’ star Chris Evans was trending on Twitter after he posted, and quickly deleted, a NSFW image on his Instagram Story.

Mark Ruffalo, 52, has trolled fellow Marvel superstar Chris Evans after he appeared to post, and quickly delete, a NSFW photo on his Instagram Story. Fans of the Captain America actor went wild on Twitter, and Mark made light of the situation by mocking the Avengers star. The 39-year-old posted a clip of himself playing a game of Heads Up with his brother Scott Evans on September 12, however at the end of the screen recording, his camera roll opened, and among the photos was a black and white NSFW image.

Also visible on the camera roll was a meme of himself with the words “Guard That P***y”. Mark was among the more than 200,000 people who tweeted about the accidental leak, writing, “Bro, while Trump is in office there is NOTHING you could possibly do to embarrass yourself. See… silver lining.” Other fans jumped on Twitter to joke about the incident, with one follower writing, “chris evans did nothing wrong he just saw marvel stans asking for content it’s our fault for not being more specific.” Another fan joked, “Chris Evans needs to take lessons from Kim Kardashian on how to trim videos.”

It comes just a couple of months after Chris was spotted romancing Lily James in London. The Boston-born actor and the English actress, 31, hit the town for a night out at Mark’s Club in Mayfair, before they headed back to the Corinthia Hotel in July. The pair’s relationship status still hasn’t been confirmed, however the Mamma Mia actress was rumored to have rekindled her romance with Matt Smith, 37, during the COVID-19 quarantine. Chris previously dated actress Jenny Slate  before they called it quits in February 2017.