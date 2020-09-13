Mark Ruffalo Trolls ‘Avengers’ Co-Star Chris Evans After He Accidentally Shares Private Pic On IG

‘Captain America’ star Chris Evans was trending on Twitter after he posted, and quickly deleted, a NSFW image on his Instagram Story.

Mark Ruffalo, 52, has trolled fellow Marvel superstar Chris Evans after he appeared to post, and quickly delete, a NSFW photo on his Instagram Story. Fans of the Captain America actor went wild on Twitter, and Mark made light of the situation by mocking the Avengers star. The 39-year-old posted a clip of himself playing a game of Heads Up with his brother Scott Evans on September 12, however at the end of the screen recording, his camera roll opened, and among the photos was a black and white NSFW image.

Also visible on the camera roll was a meme of himself with the words “Guard That P***y”. Mark was among the more than 200,000 people who tweeted about the accidental leak, writing, “Bro, while Trump is in office there is NOTHING you could possibly do to embarrass yourself. See… silver lining.” Other fans jumped on Twitter to joke about the incident, with one follower writing, “chris evans did nothing wrong he just saw marvel stans asking for content it’s our fault for not being more specific.” Another fan joked, “Chris Evans needs to take lessons from Kim Kardashian on how to trim videos.”

It comes just a couple of months after Chris was spotted romancing Lily James in London. The Boston-born actor and the English actress, 31, hit the town for a night out at Mark’s Club in Mayfair, before they headed back to the Corinthia Hotel in July. The pair’s relationship status still hasn’t been confirmed, however the Mamma Mia actress was rumored to have rekindled her romance with Matt Smith, 37, during the COVID-19 quarantine. Chris previously dated actress Jenny Slate before they called it quits in February 2017.