Bella Thorne Goes IG Official With New ‘Sexy Tall British’ Boyfriend Mark Emms

In honor of Valentine's Day 2023, Bella Thorne debuted her new boyfriend on Instagram with a sweet 'Lady and the Tramp' style photo.

February 16, 2023 11:40AM EST
bella thorne mark emms
Bella Thorne'JT LeRoy' Film Premiere, Arrivals, ArcLight Cinemas, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Apr 2019
Actor Bella Thorne, right, and Mark Emms, left, pose at the "Divinity" Premiere Party At The Latinx House with Flaunt Magazine, Pop Culture Collaborative, and Entropy at The Sundance Film Festival inside the Latinx House on in Park City DIVINITY Premiere Party At The Latinx House with Flaunt Magazine, Pop Culture Collaborative, and Entropy at The Sundance Film Festival, Park City, United States - 21 Jan 2023
US actress and singer Bella Thorne arrives for The Fashion Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in Central London, Britain, 02 December 2019. The awards showcases individuals and businesses that have contributed to the British fashion industry. The Fashion Awards, London, United Kindgom - 02 Dec 2019
Image Credit: Shutterstock

Bella Thorne and her boyfriend, Mark Emms, are Instagram official! On Valentine’s Day 2023, Bella took to Instagram to show off her new man in a series of photos. The first image in the set has the lovebirds preparing for a Lady And The Tramp-esque kiss with just a long string of candy between their lips. In another shot, Bella is sitting on Mark’s lap and kissing him on the lips. There’s also another image of the pair hugging each other on the sidelines of the Pro Bowl, among other sweet shots.

“Find someone you want to share your candy with,” Bella captioned the photos, along with a heart eye emoji. She also issued a warning to anyone who might be making eyes at her boyfriend. “Ps. this sexy tall British man is mine so get yah own cuz I feel like kickin’ a** today,” she added.

Bella and Mark, who is a producer, were first linked at the end of August when they were photographed making out in Greece. In October, Bella took a trip to the Dominican Republic for her 25th birthday, and some fans noticed Mark pop up at the end of a series of pics and videos from the trip on Bella’s Instagram. However, Valentine’s Day was the first time that Bella dedicated an entire post to just Mark, marking their official debut on the social media site.

bella thorne mark emms
Bella and Mark at a Jan. 2023 premiere. (Shutterstock)

Bella was previously engaged to Benjamin Mascolo, but in June 2022, it was reported that the pair had broken up. Bella and Bejamin got together during the spring of 2019 and announced their engagement in March 2021. Before Benjamin, Bella was in an open relationship with Tana Mongeau and Mod Sun, although the trio did not put a label on the status of their relationship at the time. Bella also famously dated Gregg Sulkin in 2015 and 2016. She has said that she identifies as pansexual.

