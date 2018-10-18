Bella Thorne Admits She’s Dating Both Mod Sun & Tana Mongeau In Tell-All New Interview

Among a revealing interview with Bella Thorne – where she admits to having 19 cats, explains how she started smoking weed and more – it turns out she’s dating BOTH Tana Mongeau and Mod Son.

It was almost a throwaway line, but during Bella Thorne’s new interview with Amy Kaufman of the Los Angeles Times, her dating status was made clear: “Her boyfriend, Mod Sun, 31, is a heavily tattooed ‘hippy hop’ star who has been known to serenade Throne’s vagina during his concerts. Her girlfriend, Tana Mongeau, 20, is a YouTube star whose vlogs include such content as ‘I GOT ARRESTED AT COACHELLA…storytime?’ and ‘3 girls, 1 bath.’ “ While it’s not clear what kind of polygamy this is – is this a “throuple” situation or if both Mod Sun and Tana have other lovers – it let people know that Bella’s got two loves in her life.

While some might think this is shocking, this is Bella Thorne, 21. She publicly came out as bisexual in December 2016, and has been frank when discussing her sexuality with her fans. Learning that Bella has a boyfriend and a girlfriend isn’t the most startling fact in the interview. It might be that she has 19 cats, or that she bought her mone “with money she made via her Instagram account,” where she can charge $65k to post an ad to her 18.2 million followers. Bella – who has a known affinity for marijuana – revealed she was once “super, super against weed.”

“When I was 16, my boyfriend smoked weed and I would get so upset. I thought it was the devil’s lettuce. I was always the really good two-shoes — the one that was the teacher’s pet in that annoying sense,” she said. Then, while working on a movie that required her to cry, she would get so far into the character that once she started crying, she wouldn’t stop. One night, she begged her brother to give her some marijuana to help her sleep.

She also spoke about how she claimed on Instagram that from the age of 6 to 14, she was sexually abused by an older man in her home. “I used to think of myself like Marilyn Monroe a little bit,” she told the LA Times. “Everyone thought Marilyn Monroe was this sex symbol and she was always perfect and beautiful, but she was dying on the inside. I go back to that tweet, and maybe, in some [messed] up way, it’s right. Maybe I am this way because I was molested and raped when I was younger.”

However, Bella has found strength through her struggles. “Because I like my life,” she aid. “All of the things that are awful — especially all of the things that happened growing up — I’ve always looked at it as: ‘Why me?’ Because I am strong enough. Because it has gotten me here. I don’t even know what Bella Thorne would look like if she hadn’t been molested growing up, or her father hadn’t died. I don’t know that I like that girl.”