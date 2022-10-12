Bella Thorne Kisses Mark Emms As She Celebrates 25th Birthday In The DR: Video

Bella Thorne has made it official with her new boyfriend, Mark Emms, in the most Bella Thorne way. On Oct. 11, she shared a series of photos and videos from her recent 25th birthday trip to the Dominican Republic and at the end of it, included a raunchy clip of Mark, who produced Netflix’s popular Bad Vegan docuseries, kissing her chest. As seen in the below video, Bella and Mark appeared to be in a party atmosphere, as multicolored party lights were flashing in the background. Bella wore a sparkling sequin bikini top and her signature bright eye makeup, while Mark was dressed in a black tee. The video only showed the back of his head as he left kisses all over his lady, who gave him a neck kiss in return.

Bella teased the video on her Instagram Story by blacking out most of it and encouraging her followers to check out the post. “Had such an amazing time with all my favorites!!” she captioned the images. “From getting down in the dirt to getting down on the dance floor, I couldn’t have asked for a better birthday celebration”. Other images included in the carousel were a selfie of Bella with her older sister Dani on the beach, a picture of Bella giving the middle finger after a muddy ATV ride, a snapshot of her with her disco-themed birthday cake, and various clips of her goofing around with her friends.

Dani debuted Mark on her Instagram page before Bella did via her birthday tribute to the former Disney star on Oct. 8. “The most special lil b is 25 today,” she wrote in a slideshow of photos and videos of Bella. “so grateful to call you my best friend. Words can’t express how much I love you. You’re an [angel] in ginger form.” The second clip in the slideshow showed Bella being sung “Happy Birthday” to, while an affectionate Mark held her by the waist.

Bella was spotted getting cozy with Mark, whose identity was not yet known at the time, during a vacation in Mykonos, Greece on Aug. 27. Their relationship was then confirmed by PEOPLE on Sept. 9. “It’s new, and they’re having fun,” an insider friendly with the couple revealed. “They’ve been dating for about a month.” Bella and Mark’s romance seemingly began just two months after the Midnight Sun star ended her engagement with Italian singer and actor Benjamin Mascolo.

Bella and Benjamin began seeing each other in April 2019 shortly after she and rapper Mod Sun went their separate ways. The relationship was open and also included YouTuber Tana Mongeau. Bella and Benjamin went Instagram official in June 2019 and announced their engagement in March 2021.

Bella spoke to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about wedding planning in Sept. 2021 and admitted it was going “slowly”. She said her busy schedule was keeping her from getting serious about making her special day come together. “I already have three, four movies slated for next year, and Ben also has stuff slated for next year. So we’re both just in this odd place of having to work so much, and we really want time off before the wedding so that we can enjoy it,” she explained.