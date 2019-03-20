Bella Thorne & Mod Sun: Why Her Split From GF Tana Mongeau Has Brought Them Closer Together

Bella Thorne broke up with ex-girlfriend, Tana Mongeau, in Feb. and it’s made her relationship with boyfriend, Mod Sun, stronger than it’s ever been.

Bella Thorne, 21, confidently opened up about dating both Mod Sun, 32, and Tana Mongeau, 20, at the same time, in a tell-all interview in Oct., but after splitting from Tana in Feb., she’s getting closer than ever with her rapper boyfriend, and he’s been there to help her get through the tough breakup.

“Bella’s still very much in love with Mod Sun, her boyfriend, they are together almost non stop,” a source close to Bella EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She still went through all the breakup feelings when she and Tana split but it was all made a lot easier because of her relationship with Mod Sun. She loves him and they are very solid, if anything, this breakup with Tana has made them closer.”

Despite the strengthening of her relationship with Mod, Bella would still like to have another girlfriend as well, which she opened up about on Instagram, in the caption for one of her flirty photos on Mar. 6. “Who wants to be my girlfriend?” the caption read. Not surprisingly, she got a lot of responses from willing beauties! Bella’s known for being honest and open with her fans about her personal life so it’s no surprise she would share her girlfriend hopes on social media.

Although Bella wants a girlfriend, Mod doesn’t necessarily want her to get one while she’s with him, but he’s up for whatever makes her happy. “Mod Sun lets her take charge,” the source continued. “It’s not his idea to bring other girls into the mix, he is more than happy with Bella but he also lets her be herself and if that means she wants to bring a new girlfriend into their lives then he will be supportive.”