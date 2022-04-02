Bella Thorne Rocks Black Bikini Top Under Green Gucci Suit For GRAMMY Party: Photos

Bella Thorne had us green with envy rocking a sexy Gucci suit layered over a black bikini top to a pre-Grammy party on Saturday.

Gucci goddess! Bella Thorne, 24, proved redheads really do wear green best, as she stunned in a silky monogrammed Gucci suit in a bright shade of emerald. Adding to the daring look, Bella wore her top open, rocking a chest-baring black bikini top that showed off her decolletage and matched her bag, another piece by Gucci, of course.

As she stepped out at producer Mike Dean and Jeff Bhasker‘s pre-GRAMMY party in Los Angeles ahead of awards day on Sunday, Bella made sure her style stood out. She accessorized her standout look with a quilted Gucci tote, complete with a shining embossed gold logo, and clear, pointed heels with silver bow accents. All smiles as she coyly glanced at paparazzi while entering the event, Bella lived up to the Italian meaning of her name while accompanied by fiance Benjamin Mascolo.

Though Bella’s classy suit showed she fits right in at a black-tie affair reserved for Hollywood’s most elite, her fun-loving, free-wheeling, and nipple-trusting bikini top hinted she must still have some recent excursions on her mind. Just over a week ago, Bella checked in with fans from sunny Cabo via her Instagram, rocking a strappy white bikini with gold accents as she lived the high life on a glamorous yacht. Bella shared in the caption that she’s “getting in her vitamin sea,” and the gorgeous, natural smile on her face as whoever was behind the camera made her chuckle couldn’t have been clearer proof.

In fact, Bella’s even worn the combination of the Gucci suit and a tiny black top before, and in a more dramatic fashion. Taking to her Instagram to preview her GRAMMY look (and taking a dip into her Only Fans past), Bella rocked a delicate, lacey black lingerie set under the suit as she worked her angles on a sunset boat ride. Flexing her long embellished manicure and enviable figure as she posed behind the wheel of the luxury motorboat, Bella hinted that perhaps she shouldn’t be sitting there at all in her caption. “I don’t have a license of any kind whoops,” she joked. As far as we’re concerned at HL Law Headquarters, Bella looks so stylish, we’ll let this one off with just a warning.