Fashion

Bella Thorne Slays In Sexy Cutout Swimsuit On A Yacht In Cabo: ‘Getting My Vitamin Sea’

bella thorne
Steven Ferdman/Shutterstock
Hailey Baldwin Hailey Baldwin out and about, Miami Beach, USA - 02 Jan 2018 Hailey Baldwin soaking in the sun in Miami Beach
Sydney, AUSTRALIA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Rita Ora, UK singer and Australian judge of TV program ‘The Voice’ is seen looking ‘pretty in pink’ as she took a dip in Sydney Harbour during an outing on Sunday. Rita accessorized with drop earrings and funking matching sunglasses as she looked sensational taking a rest on a rock. Pictured: Rita Ora BACKGRID USA 28 FEBRUARY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: MTRX / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Cabo San Lucas, MEXICO - *EXCLUSIVE* - Retired alpine ski racer Lindsey Vonn showed off her sexy beach body in a while one-piece while vacationing with her fiancé, P.K. Subban, in Mexico! Pictured: Lindsey Vonn BACKGRID USA 17 AUGUST 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: HEM / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Emily Ratajkowski is spotted in a bright green bikini by the pool at her hotel in Antibes, France. Pictured: Emily Ratajkowski Ref: SPL1500644 170517 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com Italy Rights, United States of America Rights View Gallery View Gallery 22 Photos.
Lifestyle Director

Bella Thorne showed off her fabulous figure in a sexy cutout white bikini while onboard a yacht in Cabo.

Bella Thorne looked sexier than ever when she rocked a sexy white satin bikini that was completely cut out and tied around her tiny waist. The 24-year-old posted a slew of sexy photos to her Instagram with the caption, “Getting my vitamin sea hehehe.” In the photos, Bella rocked an asymmetrical one-shoulder top with matching bottoms.

Bella’s top was completely cut out on the chest and was laced through gold grommets and crisscrossed across the front and back. She styled the top with matching high-rise bottoms that were super cheeky.

As for her glam, she had her long red hair down in beachy waves while a thick cat eye liner highlighted her lids.

Bella has been on a roll with her outfits lately and just recently she looked fabulous in a pair of sheer black tights with a pink ruffled mini skirt and a massive furry pink, feather jacket on top styled with a pair of black Balenciaga Speed Sneakers.

Related Gallery

Stars Rocking White Bikinis & Swimsuits -- Pics Of Hailey Baldwin & More

*EXCLUSIVE* Cabo San Lucas, MEXICO - Sarah Hyland looked incredible in a sexy white bikini with a perilously high-rise front which left nothing to the imagination as she parties on a boat with fiancé Wells Adams and a few friends. The 28 year old ModernFamily alum was seen enjoying a colorful drink while dancing and partying with her pals. Sarah broke up the dancing session with some yoga poses on a surf board and at one point looked utterly delighted when she stood on the board for a Warrior II. Sarah’s tiny cheeky bikini showed off her svelte figure and the dinosaur tattoo she has on her butt. The actress shared details of a visit to a dr last year in which she tried to have the ink removed with a laser. It appears she may have abandoned the effort to have the tattoo removed after the first, painful experience last summer.Pictured: Sarah Highland and Wells AdamsBACKGRID USA 3 DECEMBER 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: HEM / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez on a yacht during holiday in St Tropez. 03 Sep 2019 Pictured: Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez on a yacht during holiday in St Tropez. Photo credit: EliotPress / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA494518_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Actress Bella Thorne wears a pink and white bikini as she hits the beach with her own book and her dog in Miami. The singer and author was wearing a Dior set while reading her book and enjoying a hot dog, before taking a dip with her real dog, who ended up getting scared and scratching her stomach. 07 Aug 2019 Pictured: Bella Thorne. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA479694_019.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

A day before that, she rocked a pair of bright green, straight-leg Gucci Light Gg Canvas Trousers with a black tank top and a Gucci Embossed Gg Leather Biker Jacket on top.

She accesorized her look with a Gucci the Hacker Project Small Gg Marmont Bag and a pair of pointed-toe black marble Gucci the Hacker Project Knife Pumps. Bella threw her bright red hair back into a middle-parted, low ponytail.