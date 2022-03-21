Bella Thorne Slays In Sexy Cutout Swimsuit On A Yacht In Cabo: ‘Getting My Vitamin Sea’

Bella Thorne showed off her fabulous figure in a sexy cutout white bikini while onboard a yacht in Cabo.

Bella Thorne looked sexier than ever when she rocked a sexy white satin bikini that was completely cut out and tied around her tiny waist. The 24-year-old posted a slew of sexy photos to her Instagram with the caption, “Getting my vitamin sea hehehe.” In the photos, Bella rocked an asymmetrical one-shoulder top with matching bottoms.

Bella’s top was completely cut out on the chest and was laced through gold grommets and crisscrossed across the front and back. She styled the top with matching high-rise bottoms that were super cheeky.

As for her glam, she had her long red hair down in beachy waves while a thick cat eye liner highlighted her lids.

Bella has been on a roll with her outfits lately and just recently she looked fabulous in a pair of sheer black tights with a pink ruffled mini skirt and a massive furry pink, feather jacket on top styled with a pair of black Balenciaga Speed Sneakers.

A day before that, she rocked a pair of bright green, straight-leg Gucci Light Gg Canvas Trousers with a black tank top and a Gucci Embossed Gg Leather Biker Jacket on top.

She accesorized her look with a Gucci the Hacker Project Small Gg Marmont Bag and a pair of pointed-toe black marble Gucci the Hacker Project Knife Pumps. Bella threw her bright red hair back into a middle-parted, low ponytail.