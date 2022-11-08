Chris Evans, 41, Reveals Whether He Wants To Get Married & Have Kids

Chris Evans, who was crowned PEOPLE‘s “Sexiest Man Alive” 2022 on Nov. 7, revealed he is “absolutely” looking forward to finding a wife and starting a family. “That’s absolutely something I want,” the 41-year-old actor told the publication in an article published on Nov. 8. “Wife, kids, building a family.”

“When you read about most of the best artists, whether it’s actors, painters, writers, most of them [admit] it wasn’t the work they made [that they are most proud of], it was about the relationships, the families they created, the love they found, the love they shared,” the Knives Out star continued. “So it’s also something through my long 41 years that also rings true. Those things are the most important. I love the idea of tradition and ceremony, I had a lot of that in my life so the idea of creating that, I can’t think of anything better.”

For anyone interested in knowing what it’s like to be in a relationship with Chris, he kindly described how he is as a partner in his interview with PEOPLE. “I don’t like to argue, I don’t like to raise my voice, or any forms of manipulation,” he explained. “I find a certain level of humility sexy but that doesn’t necessarily mean physically at all. I just think it’s very wise to recognize that you might not know [everything]. It’s wise to recognize you could be wrong. It’s wise and mature to be able to say ‘I’m sorry I made a mistake,’ to be vulnerable and not always be looking for the argument or take things to an argumentative place. That takes a lot of maturity and I find that very sexy.”

He also proudly stated that he’s been able to use his years in the dating game as a way to self-reflect and improve himself as a partner. “We all have patterns, hang-ups or baggage that repeat and echo, so I’ve really been able to kind of identify where I need improvement and what works,” the Gray Man actor noted. “I also really see the value and strength behind saying, ‘I’m sorry.’ If you’re able in those vulnerable moments to stay calm and listen, and say you’re sorry even if you don’t think you’ve done anything wrong because it’s not from your perspective it’s from the other person’s I think that opens up a door in a very healthy way.”

Chris has dated a handful of actresses over the years, including Jenny Slate, Jessica Biel, and Minka Kelly. He has also been linked to Kate Bosworth, Christina Ricci, Dianna Agron, and Lily Collins.

Upon hearing about his special new title, Chris said it felt a bit “tough” to be interviewed about his looks. “It feels like a weird form of humble bragging,” he admitted. “Really this will just be a point of bullying. It’s ripe for harassment.”