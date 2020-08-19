Winston Marshall: 5 Things To Know About Dianna Agron’s Ex After Their Surprising Split

Winston Marshall and Dianna Agron made the difficult decision to go their separate ways after three years of marriage. Here are five things you should know about the Mumford & Sons band member.

Fans were quite stunned on August 19 when they learned that Dianna Agron and Winston Marshall had been living apart for roughly a year and had evidently ended their marriage. The two tied the knot in October 2016 in a romantic, intimate Moroccan wedding after getting engaged over the holidays in 2015. The former couple was incredibly private about their relationship and marriage, but we’ve found out more about the Mumford & Sons band member, 32, following his split from the Glee alum, 34. Here are five things to know about Winston Marshall.

1) Winston Marshall is part of the Grammy-award winning folk band Mumford & Sons. He is a founding member of the award-winning troupe comprised of himself, Marcus Mumford (lead vocals, electric guitar, acoustic guitar, drums), Ben Lovett (vocals, keyboard, piano, synthesizer) and Ted Dwane (vocals, bass guitar, double bass). Winston is credited as the banjoist and lead guitarist of the group, who won Album Of The Year for Babel at the 2012 Grammy Awards. They also earned the Grammy for Best Long Form Music Video for “Big Easy Express” at the ceremony and have been nominated for a total of nine Grammys from the Recording Academy.

2) He’s well versed when it comes to musical instruments. Along with banjo and guitar, Winston can also play the bass guitar, electric guitar, acoustic guitar, dobro, and provides backing vocals on a number of Mumford & Sons’ tracks. Even on his Instagram account, Winston can be spotted in the studio mixing all of the music and lyrics together for one cohesive listening experience for the band’s legions of fans.

3) Winston was first linked to Dianna in July 2015. Dianna was, reportedly, a big fan of Mumford & Sons around the time that she and Winston became an item. They were first seen in July 2015 in Paris, where they held hands and took in the romantic sights and sounds. Not long after, the two became engaged over the 2015 holidays.

4) He’s British. Winston was born in England and grew up with a British father and French mother. He received his education in London at St. Paul’s School. Winston also has a sister, Giovanna.

5) Winston had an affinity for music long before Mumford & Sons. While still honing his craft, Winston would hold jam nights at Bosun’s Locker — a music club beneath a pasty shop. There, musicians could experiment with other acoustically affiliated burgeoning artists and test out new material.