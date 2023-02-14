Chris Evans Kisses Alba Baptista In Valentine’s Day Tribute Featuring Rare Photos Together

Although Chris Evans and Alba Baptista are generally very private about their relationship, he made a very public display of love for her on his Instagram in honor of Valentine’s Day. Chris started his Instagram Story tribute with a goofy video of Alba, which was followed by a series of photos of them flashing across the screen. In the never-before-seen pics, Chris and Alba kissed in the back of a car, and flashed big smiles in various selfies.

Chris Evans being THE boyfriend and posting a whole reel of him and Alba Baptista for Valentine’s Day ♥️ alexa play don’t you just hate those people by jennette mccurdy pic.twitter.com/BwlvTj9Ovz — alias (@itsjustanx) February 14, 2023

The montage also featured some solo shots of each of the stars from some of their adventures together. Chris concluded his sweet tribute with a video of Alba playing Mario Brothers 3. “She hates this video but I LOVE it,” he captioned the final clip, which shows Alba getting very into the video game on the couch.

chris evans and alba baptista celebrating valentine’s day 💘 pic.twitter.com/n0U6L1qS5X — karolina (@arigcevans) February 14, 2023

News of Chris and Alba’s romantic relationship broke in Nov. 2022 when it was reported by PEOPLE that they were dating and already “serious” as a couple. That same day, they were photographed holding hands while taking a stroll in New York City. Chris also noticeably commented on one of Alba’s Instagram posts around the same time, which sent fans into a frenzy.

The actor went Instagram official with his new lady in Jan. 2023 when he posted a video round-up of 2022. The montage featured several different clips of Chris filming Alba while he jumped out and tried to scare her. There were quite a few different videos, which had accumulated over the year. It’s unclear how long Chris and Alba were actually together before their romance went public, but fans had begun to speculate about a possible relationship between these two in early 2022.

Alba is best known for her role in the Netflix series, Warrior Nun. The show was first released in July 2020, followed by a second season in Nov. 2022. However, in Dec. 2022, the series was cancelled and it will not return for a third season.