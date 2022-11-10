Alba Baptista: 5 Things To Know About Netflix Star Dating Chris Evans

Alba Baptista is reported to be dating Chris Evans after much fan speculation

Neither Alba nor the Marvel star have confirmed their romance

Alba is a talented actress from Portugal who can speak multiple language and model

Chris Evans has been dating Portuguese actress Alba Baptista for over a year, according to a report from PEOPLE magazine. A source for the outlet claimed the relationship is “serious” and added, “They are in love and Chris has never been happier. His family and friends all adore her.”

If Chris, 41, and Alba, 25, have been dating for more than a year, this puts an end to the rumors that the Fantastic Four star was dating Selena Gomez, 30, during the fall of 2021. Plus, Chris and Alba’s social media activity makes it appear that they were at least talking during the summer of 2021, as that is when Alba followed Chris back on Instagram. Since then, Alba has also followed Chris’ brother, Scott Evans, 39.

Chris and Alba’s physical locations also sparked romance speculation early in 2022. Chris posted on his Instagram Story in Jan. 2022, which appeared to be in Alba’s native Lisbon. This hint convinced fans that they were there together. There’s also talk that Alba spent New Year’s Eve in Los Angeles, which is where Chris lives. The alleged couple apparently met in the summer of 2021 while they were each filming projects in Europe.

Fans of course know plenty about Chris, but who is Alba? Here’s what you need to know about the gorgeous actress who reportedly stole Chris Evans’s heart.

1. Alba Is A Netflix Superstar

Alba got her start in acting at age 16 in Simão Cayatte‘s short film Miami. The role earned her the Best Actress Award at the Festival Ibérico de Ciné. Alba starred in more Portuguese films like Caminhos Magnétykos, Equinócio, and Patrick, as well as the TV shows Jardins Proibidos, A Impostora, A Criação, and Jogo Duplo. Her big break came in Netflix’s hit series Warrior Nun, based on the comic book character Warrior Nun Areala.

Alba plays Ava Silva, a quadriplegic orphan who discovers she now has supernatural powers that force her to join an ancient order of warrior nuns. Warrior Nun served as her first English-language debut. Warrior Nun premiered its first season in July 2020, and Season 2 filmed during the summer and fall of 2021 in Spain, which is where Alba may have met Chris.

2. Alba Is From Portugal And Speaks Five Languages

Alba was born on July 10, 1997 in Lisbon, Portugal. Her mother is Portuguese, while her father is Brazilian and from Rio de Janeiro. The couple reportedly met while Alba’s mother was working as a translator in Brazil. Alba appears to still live in Portugal, a place that will always be near and dear to her heart.

Alba’s from Portugal, so she can obviously speak Portuguese. She also speaks English, which is a must if she’s truly dating Chris! But that’s not all: the talented star also speaks Spanish, French, and German, according to a July 2020 interview with Universo Online. That means Alba can speak five (!) different languages. That’s certainly helpful as she travels around the world for her acting career.

3. Alba Has Dabbled In Modeling

Alba has modeled for one of the biggest fashion influences: Vogue. She seemingly made her Vogue Portugal debut in 2019 via a video meant to look like it was shot on film. She has also appeared on the cover of GQ and ACTIVA.

4. Alba Tries To Focus On The Positive

Alba has amassed over 400,000 followers on Instagram, and she got candid about how she handles her fame in a 2020 chat with Vogue. “I think it’s just to just be grounded about what it means to have attention. You know, everything is such a moment and this is a moment and it will pass, which is fine,” she explained. “So I am enjoying what I can and taking the positive things in and leaving the negative things out.”

5. Alba Has Been Linked To A Famous Actor Before

Chris is not the first actor that Alba has been romantically linked to. She was previously rumored to be dating Emily in Paris star Lucas Bravo, 35. Apparently, the pair were spotted on vacation together in May 2021, sparking dating rumors. However, fans pointed out that they very well may just be friends, especially since they co-star in the 2022 comedy/drama Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris. Alba has not publicly addressed her dating life.