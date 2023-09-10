Chris Evans Married: ‘Captain America’ Star Reportedly Weds Alba Baptista in Secret Ceremony

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Congratulations are in order for Chris Evans and Alba Baptista! The Captain America star, 42, and his stunning actress girlfriend, 26, are married! The couple secretly wed at their Boston-area home this weekend, Page Six reported. HollywoodLife has reached out to Chris and Alba’s teams for comment.

The couple’s wedding was reportedly a very private affair. Guests had to sign NDAs and were not allowed to use their phones. Chris and Alba only invited their closest family and friends to their “beautiful” wedding. Famous names on the guest list included Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, and Jeremy Renner.

Chris and the Warrior Nun star have chosen to keep their relationship mostly out of the public eye. They seemingly began dating in early 2022, but it wouldn’t be until later in Nov. 2022 that they’d be spotted holding hands during a romantic stroll in New York City.

Chris gave a big hint that this day might be coming, along with starting a family, during an interview to celebrate his “Sexiest Man Alive” 2022 crown. “That’s absolutely something I want,” the actor told People in Nov. 2022. “Wife, kids, building a family.”

He added, “When you read about most of the best artists, whether it’s actors, painters, writers, most of them [admit] it wasn’t the work they made [that they are most proud of], it was about the relationships, the families they created, the love they found, the love they shared. So it’s also something through my long 41 years that also rings true. Those things are the most important. I love the idea of tradition and ceremony, I had a lot of that in my life so the idea of creating that, I can’t think of anything better.”

By Jan. of 2023, a source dished to Us Weekly that “Chris and Alba have gotten serious” and that “this is the most committed anyone can remember him being in a very long time, if not ever.” Two months later, on Valentine’s Day 2023, things got even more real for the couple when Chris posted PDA photos of his love on Instagram.

Chris has finally found “The One” after dating a handful of actresses over the years, including Jenny Slate, Jessica Biel, and Minka Kelly. He has also been linked to Kate Bosworth, Christina Ricci, Dianna Agron, and Lily Collins. Cheers to the Marvel action star and his gorgeous new wife!