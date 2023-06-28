‘Warrior Nun’ Season 3: Netflix Resurrects Beloved Cancelled Show, What To Know

‘Warrior Nun’ was revived for a third season, after being canceled after season two.

Fans have campaigned for the show to return after the cancellation.

Showrunner Simon Barry announced the show’s return in a tweet.

Warrior Nun fans rejoice! The Netflix series with a cult following has been announced to be making a return for a third season! While the show was canceled following its second season, the fan response and campaign to bring it back has paid off, and the show will get another season. While the news is certainly exciting for fans of the show, there are tons of details that still remain to be revealed.

Even though there seems like there’s plenty of time for fans to rewatch the first two seasons of Warrior Nun (or get acquainted with the series for the first time), HollywoodLife has pieced together all of the details that you need to know before the third season airs.

‘Warrior Nun’ Season 3 Premiere Date

While a release date for the third season hasn’t been announced, the second season dropped on Netflix back on November 10, 2022. Showrunner Simon Barry announced that the show hadn’t been renewed by Netflix in a December 2022 tweet. “My sincere appreciation to all the fans who worked so hard to bring awareness to this series, and for the love you showed me, the cast and the whole production team. It was a privilege to be a part of this,” he wrote at the time.

Despite the original cancelation, Simon announced that the show was making its return in a tweet on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. “Today I’m happy to officially report that because of your combined voices, passion, and amazing efforts – Warrior Nun will return and is going to be more EPIC than you could imagine. More details to come! SOON! Thank-you!” he wrote, using the hashtags #SaveWarriorNun and #WarriorNunSaved. Screenwriter Amy Berg also tweeted that Simon’s announcement was “real” in a tweet. Neither confirmed if the show would be returning on Netflix or on a different streaming platform. As Simon wrote, there are still more details to come, and some outlets have speculated whether the return will come in the form of another season or possibly even a movie.

Details have not yet been announced. When the show was renewed for a second season in August 2020, the series didn’t return until November 2022. With the ongoing Writer’s Strike, it’s unclear how that will affect the show making its return.

What Will ‘Warrior Nun’ Season 3 Be About?

Exact details about the upcoming season are still few and far between, but the third season will likely pick right back up where the second season left off. Based on the manga series “Warrior Nun Areala,” the series follows Ava Silva (played by Alba Baptista), who wakes up and learns that she’s part of the demon-fighting crew of nuns Order of the Cruciform Sword.

At the end of the second season, Ava took part in a battle alongside her love interest Sister Beatrice (Kristina Tonteri-Young), Michael Salvius (Jack Mullarkey), and other members of the Order of the Cruciform Sword against Adriel (William Miller). At the end of the battle, Ava passes through an Ark to survive, and the other members of the OCS prepare for an impending holy war. At the end of the season, Beatrice announced that she was leaving the order.

‘Warrior Nun’ Season 3 Cast & Crew

While there’s still tons of information that has yet to be announced, it seems likely that many members of the original main cast will return to continue their recurring roles in the new season. Alba Baptista and Kristina Toneri-Young are the only actors who have appeared in all 18 episodes of the show as Ava and Beatrice, respectively. Other members of the main cast from season two include Lorena Andrea as Sister Lilith, Tristán Ulloa as Father Vincent, Olivia Delcán as Sister Camilla, Thekla Reuten as Jillian Salvius, Sylvia De Fanti as Mother Superion, and William Miller as Adriel.

It’s not clear if more fan-favorite actors or further new additions will be announced, but it does seem like Simon Barry will return as showrunner, as he made the announcement on Twitter. Screenwriter and showrunner Amy Berg may also be returning, as she confirmed Simon’s announcement.

Fan Campaign To Bring Back ‘Warrior Nun’

After the announcement that Warrior Nun wasn’t renewed after season two, fans immediately began a social media campaign to try to bring the show back with the hashtag #SaveWarriorNun. After the show was canceled, some fans even reportedly bought billboard space outside of Netflix’s office to try to convince them to bring the series back, per Collider. After it was announced that the show had been saved, many fans took to social media to celebrate the results.