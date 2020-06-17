‘Warrior Nun’ Trailer: Girl Power Is Taken To A Divine Level In Action-Packed New Series

Sister warriors unite! The first trailer for Netflix’s brand-new series ‘Warrior Nuns’ dropped June 17, and it’s full of epic characters and badass moments.

Warrior Nun will hit Netflix on July 2. The first trailer gives a glimpse into the all-new series inspired by the Manga novels. “My whole life, I’ve dreamt about being dead,” Ava (Alba Baptista) says in the trailer. “I leave my body and I see myself from above: a normal girl. Until I wake up and realize im still the freak I’ve been my whole life. One thing I’ve learned since then, life has a really f**ked up way of making your dreams come true.”

The show centers around 19-year-old Ava, who wakes up in a morgue with a new lease on life and a divine artifact embedded in her back. She discovers she is now part of an ancient order called The Order of the Cruciform Sword that has been tasked with fighting demons on Earth, and powerful forces representing both heaven and hell want to find and control her. Ava crosses paths with characters we’re going to inevitably going to stan.

“Hell will rise up, heaven will fall. How did our greatest weapon against evil end up in a non-believer?” Father Vincent (Tristan Ulloa) asks. That’s the million-dollar question. The trailer ends with the most perfect tagline: “F**ks given? Nun.” Seriously, that is iconic.

The series also stars Kristina Tonteri-Young (Sister Beatrice), Lorena Andrea (Sister Lilith), Toya Turner (Shotgun Mary), Thekla Reuten (Jillian Salvius), Sylvia De Fanti (Mother Superion), Emilio Sakraya (J.C.), Olivia Delcan (Sister Camila), Joaquim De Almeida (Cardinal Duretti), May Simón Lifschitz (Chanel), Dimitri Abold (Randall), and Charlotte Vega (Zori).

Warrior Nun was created by Simon Barry. The series is based on the Manga-style comic series by Ben Dunn. The first season will consist of 10 episodes. Looking for a series that will empower you? Warrior Nun is for you.