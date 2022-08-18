Celebrity Kids On The 1st Day Of School 2022: Angelina Jolie & More

School days are upon us! As kids have started returning to class, a bunch of celebrities have celebrated their children getting ready to hit the books once again. Whether they’re heading off to elementary school or nearing the end of their high school career, a bunch of stars have shared adorable photos of their kids kicking off the school year. From Angelina Jolie dropping her daughter Zahara off at college to Vanessa and Nick Lachey sending their son off to the first day of kindergarten, check out photos of celebrities’ kids on the first day of school.

Angelina Jolie

As Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter Zahara kicked off her freshman year at Spelman College, the Maleficent actress shared a photo of her daughter with some of her classmates. Angelina was clearly very proud of her daughter for starting her journey as a college girl. “Congratulations to all new students starting this year. A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl,” she wrote.

Vanessa & Nick Lachey

The Lacheys’ son Phoenix and daughter Brooklyn posed for a photo outside their door as they prepared for their “First day of school in Hawaii,” as the chalkboard between them noted. Brooklyn was preparing for second grade, while Phoenix was just beginning his academic journey in kindergarten. Their older son Camden has another week of summer break before going back! “Time is flying by… and I’m truly not sure how I feel. It’s bittersweet,” she wrote about watching her kids grow up.

Melissa Joan Hart

Melissa Joan Hart shared three photos of her sons Mason, 16, Braydon, 14, and Tucker, 9, as they headed out for school. Since her oldest son is able to drive himself to school now, she joked about getting some friends’ help to snag a photo of him. “Thankful for friends that are teachers that will pull one aside and grab his obligatory first day of school pic because he can drive and snuck out of the house before you could snap one,” she wrote.

Guy Fieri

Sometimes saying “goodbye” to summer can be a bummer! Guy Fieri posted a photo of his younger son Ryder, 16, as he headed off for school, joking about how he didn’t seem excited to be back in the classroom. “Does this look like the face of an 11th grader who is thrilled for his first day of school?” he wrote. “Good luck champ!”

Ant Anstead

Ant Anstead gushed about being a “proud daddo,” as he prepared his youngest son Hudson, 2, for “his new summer school.” The child smiled as he held a lunchbox and wore a backpack. “This has been building up the past few days from him precisely choosing his new lunch box to exactly what he wants to wear today,” he wrote. “He’s so independent and grown up and he has a real skip in his step.”

Jana Kramer

Jana Kramer gave both of her kids letterboards to announce that they were off to school. The country singer’s son Jace, 3, was kicking off Pre-K 4, while her daughter Jolie, 6, got ready for first grade. Both kids had huge smiles on as they posed. “And just like that I have a 1st grader and pre k 4,” she wrote.

Natalie Suleman

Talk about a carpool! Natalie Suleman, also known as “Octomom,” shared a photo of her octuplets, as they headed off for their first day of eighth grade. She shared a sweet message with the kids. “Be proud of yourselves kids for being kind, respectful, and helpful to all your fellow peers, teachers and staff. You are exceptional role models to the 6th and 7th graders,” she wrote.

Sean Lowe

The Bachelor star Sean Lowe posted a photo of his son kicking off his first day of kindergarten. Rocking shorts and a t-shirt, his boy had his backpack on and looked ready. “He’s got at least six years of school ahead of him so I hope he enjoys every day of it,” he joked.

Ali Fedotowsky-Manno

The former Bachelorette posted adorable photos of her daughter Molly and son Riley as they headed off to school. Besides thinking about how different first days back are across the country, Ali Manno posted a few different links to her kids’ back-to-school outfits. “Can we talk about how big and grown-up Molly looks in these pictures?!” she wrote. “And Riley’s face in the first pic is amazing.”

Ryan Lochte

Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte’s wife Kayla Reid posted an adorable shot of their son Caiden and daughter Liv heading off to their first day. Each kid held flowers as they headed in and smiled for the photo. “Just like that, summer is over and back to school,” she wrote.