Ryan Lochte’s Wife Kayla Rae Gives Birth To Their Second Child — A Baby Girl

And baby makes four! Ryan Lochte and Kayla Rae Reid welcomed another little one to the world, just in time for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. The overjoyed parents even shared multiple photos from the hospital!

This summer just got a whole lot sweeter for Ryan Lochte, 34, and his wife Kayla Rae Reid, 27. That’s because their second baby (and first daughter) is finally here! The little one, named Liv Rae Lochte, arrived on June 17 and we couldn’t be more excited for the cute couple. “Miracle #2 witnessed. Liv Rae Lochte was born today at 10:20am. 7lbs 8oz. At 20inch long. She is perfect in every way! #blessed #daddysgirl #lochtefamilyof4,” Ryan posted on Instagram. The happy dad also accompanied the caption with a precious moment — a snapshot of him and his son Caiden, 2, looking down in awe at baby Liv.

Liv’s mother shared even more memories from the hospital to Instagram, such as breastfeeding her newborn and cuddling with both her children in the hospital bed. “We did it!!! A healthy baby girl 🌸Liv Rae Lochte you’re so sweet and so beautiful. Seeing Caiden’s reaction was an absolute cherry on top. Birth is hard, rewarding and amazing!! Our bodies are truly incredible,” the mother of two captioned the sweet roundup.

Ryan and Kayla announced that they were expecting back in November by posting a sweet family photo to Instagram. They were holding both of their kids in the pic — baby Caiden and a sonogram pic. “BOOM!!!” Ryan captioned the pic. “Baby number 2! Can’t wait to bring my fam of 4 to #tokyo2020 #Lochte4 #familyjustgotbigger.” In a post of her own, Kayla announced that their second baby would arrive in June.

The last time Ryan and Kayla welcomed a baby, they were engaged — but they’re in a much different place now. In January 2018, Kayla and Ryan secretly tied the knot in a Florida courthouse, with the Olympian’s father acting as the witness to the wedding. Aw! But they didn’t stop there. Nine months after their secret civil ceremony, the couple had their dream wedding at Monroe Estates in Palm Springs complete with a gorgeous gown and 100 of their closet friends and family members. But the most special part? Their son was at their side as the ring bearer. And now little Caiden is going to perform an even bigger role — he’s a big brother now!

While Kayla and Ryan hadn’t revealed whether they were going to have another baby boy or a girl when they announced their pregnancy, Caiden looked excited. So congrats to the whole Lochte family! We can’t wait to see pics of the sweet foursome in Tokyo for the 2020 Olympics.