Ryan Lochte Expecting Baby #2 With Wife Kayla Rae Reid — See Sweet Announcement

What an exciting year for Ryan Lochte and his wife! They had a civil ceremony in January, tied the knot in September and are expecting their second baby next summer. Here’s what we know!

Ryan Lochte, 34, and Kayla Rae Reid, 27, are officially growing their family! The couple, who got married in a Sept. 2018 ceremony, announced that they were expecting their second baby on Nov. 30 with an adorable family photo. In it, the Olympic swimmer was holding up a sonogram pic while his wife held their son Caiden Zane, 1. The little one was lifting up his white shirt and looking down at his belly — but it’s Kayla who’s carrying! While her baby bump couldn’t quite be seen beneath her shirt, we know it’s there. So exciting!

“BOOM!!!” her husband captioned sweet outdoor shot. “Baby number 2! Can’t wait to bring my fam of 4 to #tokyo2020 #Lochte4 #familyjustgotbigger.” His wife posted the same picture to her feed, writing, “We are SO SO EXCITED! Baby #2. We can’t wait to meet you already! #june2019.” Peep that due date! That means these two will have a baby by next summer. What an incredible year they’ve had! Between tying the knot and conceiving again, they’re just checking off one major milestone after the next. Both Kayla and Ryan looked super stoked to have a precious bundle of joy on the way and wore wore big ol’ smiles in the announcement.

In addition to this baby news, it’s exciting to be reminded that Ryan is prepping for the 2020 Olympics. Recall he was suspended from competition for 14 months because he was given an IV outside of the hospital — and gave himself up when he posted a pic to social media.

Sounds like he’s learned his lesson, though, and is getting ready for the next big competition. That’s so great to hear! We hope he keeps setting a good example for his kids.

So congratulations to the happy couple! Here’s to their soon-to-be family of four.