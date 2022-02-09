See Pics

Nadya ‘Octomom’ Suleman Takes Octuplets Bowling For 13th Birthday — See New Photos Of The Family

Nadya Suleman
Picture Perfect/Shutterstock
Octomom Nadya Suleman and children Octomom Nadya Suleman and some of her kids out and about, Anaheim, California, America - 13 Mar 2009
Nadya Suleman Octuplets mom Nadya Suleman unveils a banner reading, "Don't Let Your Dog or Cat Become an Octomom. Always Spay or Neuter" outside her home in La Habra, Calif. on . People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, PETA is paying Suleman US$5,000 to display the sign in her front yard. As an added incentive, the animal rights group is providing in a month's supply of veggie burgers and hot dogs for Suleman's 14 children. Suleman has been facing possible home foreclosure Octuplets, La Habra, USA
Nadya Suleman Celebrity Pillow Fight, Pennsylvania, America - 23 Jun 2012 Celebrity Pillow Fight at Marple Sports Arena in Broomall, Pennsylvania
Nadya Suleman Nadia Suleman Female Pillow Fight press conference, Pennsylvania, America - 15 Feb 2012 View Gallery View Gallery 13 Photos.
News Writer

Nadya Suleman’s now-teenage octuplets looked so grown up in new photos taken at their birthday festivities at a bowling alley and park.

Nadya Suleman, a.k.a. “Octomom,” celebrated her octuplets’ 13th birthday this week. The proud mom took her eight youngest children — Nariyah, Isaiah, Maliyah, Jeremiah, Noah, Josiah, Jonah, and Makai — to a bowling alley, and then to a park, in Laguna Niguel, California to celebrate them reaching the milestone birthday. Photos, which can be seen HERE, show Nadya and the octuplets gathered together and smiling while holding bowling balls at the first celebratory event. The eight kids are truly so grown up — it’s crazy that they are now teenagers!

Nadya Suleman
Nadya Suleman and her children at Millions of Milkshakes in West Hollywood on Nov. 10, 2010 (Photo: Picture Perfect/Shutterstock)

After the bowling alley, Nadya and her kids headed to a nearby park. There, they put on festive birthday hats and held cupcakes with candles in their hands. The group of nine smiled for a few adorable group photos. Nadya also had a birthday cake with all the octuplets names written out on the frosting. Nadya dressed in a black Nike shirt, gray workout pants, and black sneakers. She kept her dark brunette hair done up in side braids.

Nadya’s octuplets turned the big 1-3 on Jan. 26. She marked the occasion by sharing an adorable throwback of her octuplets from when they were around pre-school age. She cuddled up with her little ones and their father Edward Suleman on the couch in the image. She wrote in her caption, “You are all growing into some of the most kind, humble, grateful and loving human beings I have ever known. Each of you possess rare and unique characteristics, and are unlike any other child of your age, particularly in our society today.”

Nadya Suleman
Nadya Suleman and her children (Photo: Movi, Inc./MEGA)

The octuplets birth in 2009 came with quite a bit of controversy. It was later revealed that Nadya already had six children, all conceived through IVF, and was a single mother. Now she had become a mom to 14 kids! As the octuplets have grown, their features have become very distinct and different. Some of the children have darker hair and skin, while two sons — Josiah and Noah — have fair skin with blonde hair. Nadya finally made the revelation that all eight children came from one sperm donor in May 2019.

“As a consequence of the heightened level of hate and controversy octomom had already created, I felt afraid to share all of our ethnic backgrounds,” she wrote on Instagram. “It took me years to love and accept my race/ethnic backgrounds. I teach my children the value of self-love and to unconditionally love all human beings.”