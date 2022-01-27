Nadya ‘Octomom’ Suleman Shares New Photo Of Octuplets On Their 13th Birthday — See Sweet Message

Nadya Suleman of ‘Octomom’ fame’s octuplets are now 13 years old and look so grown in some of the recent pics their mom has posted.

Nadya Suleman grew to celebrity status when she gave birth to eight children at once on January 26, 2009. Now her little ones are teenagers as Nariyah, Isaiah, Maliyah, Jeremiah, Noah, Josiah, Jonah, and Makai celebrate their 13th birthdays. To celebrate the occasion, their mother posted an adorable throwback of her octuplets from when they were around pre-school age. She cuddles up with her little ones and their father Edward Suleman on the ouch, each child making their own adorable expression.

She doted on her children after wishing them a happy birthday in the caption with a sweet message. “You are all growing into some of the most kind, humble, grateful and loving human beings I have ever known,” she wrote. “Each of you possess rare and unique characteristics, and are unlike any other child of your age, particularly in our society today.”

She then listed the traits she loves most about each of her children, calling them “selfless, altruistic, nonmaterialistic, and loving, fearing, followers of God.” She expressed that she is impressed by how much her children “love and want to serve others” and feels that her children go above and beyond the rest. “You are not followers of this shallow world, but of a God that created and loves you unconditionally. I do not know what I could possibly have done to deserve being blessed so bountifully. I love you,” she concluded.

While she posted a throwback pic of the octuplets for their birthday, the 13-year-olds are looking so grown now in some of her other posts. She showed off her teenagers in an Instagram post in November 2021 hanging out in the food court as teens do. Two of her sons and one daughter posed by a lit-up tree. And they’ve definitely grown a few feet since the picture she uploaded for their 13th birthday.

In the second pic, one of her daughters looked so mature as she wore a sweater and gave a closed-mouth smile to the camera. Her other four kids posed for a group selfie in the last pic. It seems as Octomom’s kids continue to grow, she only loves them more and more each day.