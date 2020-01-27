See Pic
Nadya ‘Octomom’ Suleman, 44, Shares Rare New Pic Of Her Octuplets On Their 11th Birthday

How time flies! ‘Octomom’ Nadya Suleman showed off a new photo of her octuplets celebrating their 11th birthday. All of their names could barely fit on the cake.

Over a decade ago, Nadya Suleman became only the second woman ever to deliver octuplets — eight babies in one birth. They are now the only living set of octuplets in the world, and the happy, healthy brood is celebrating their 11th birthday. The the 44-year-old mother shared a rare pic of the eight children — six boys and two girls — at their party on Jan. 26. The kids are seen with crowns on their head, holding up their two index fingers to make the number “11,” while seated at a long orange table.

“Happy birthday to my beautiful angels. You are some of the kindest, most compassionate, caring human beings I’ve ever known. Words cannot express how grateful I am to be your mother. You all have blessed my life immensely and I thank God daily for trusting me to care for, shape the lives of, and influence all of you,” Nadya captioned the photo. 

She made a slight reference to the tragic helicopter crash that killed Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, 41, and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna earlier in the day. “Recent tragic events of loved ones lost are a powerful reminder of how fragile, precarious, yet precious life is, as tomorrow is never promised. We need to hug our loved ones a little longer and a little harder while they are here. You are my miracles, my angels, and I will love you with all my heart, forever. Happy 11th birthday Noah, Maliyah, Nariyah, Isaiah, Jeremiah, Jonah, Josiah, and Makai.” she continued. Nadya then did a swipe right to show the pic of their birthday cake, which could barely fit all of their names

The octuplets birth in 2009 came with quite a bit of controversy. It was later revealed that Nadya already had six children, all conceived through IVF, and was a single mother. Now she had become a mom to 14 kids! As the octuplets have grown, their features have become very distinct and different. Some of the children have darker hair and skin, while two sons — Josiah and Noah — have fair skin with blonde hair. Nadya finally made the revelation that all eight children came from one sperm donor in a May 2019 Instagram post.

“The donor was a frozen German and Nicaraguan mix. My side is even more mixed and diverse. Contrary to my Casper complexion lol, I am not Caucasian/White. Nor was my father from Iraq (only worked as a translator). My race is called MENA (Middle Eastern/North African). I am half Arab/Palestinian, half Afro/Palestinian (Libyan, North African). In addition, my mother’s side was Lithuanian and a fourth Jewish,” she wrote next to a photo of Noah and one of his brothers.

She explained that, “As a consequence of the heightened level of hate and controversy octomom had already created, I felt afraid to share all of our ethnic backgrounds. It took me years to love and accept my race/ethnic backgrounds. I teach my children the value of self-love and to unconditionally love all human beings.”