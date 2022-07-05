Jana Kramer Rocks Tiny String Bikini For 4th Of July Vacation With Family: Photo

Jana Kramer is always rocking some sort of sexy bikini and that’s exactly what she did for her fourth of July vacation. The 38-year-old spent the holiday with her family on a lake when she wore a tiny, colorful pink string bikini.

More About Jana Kramer Jana Kramer Wears Hot Pink Bikini By The Pool For 1st Day Of Summer Photo

Jana posted the slideshow of photos with the caption, “Still making memories with the cousins. Missing our other 3 cousins but swipe right to see us 22 years ago on this lake. #cousinlove. We have been coming up here for 26 years.”

For the outing, Jana rocked a string bikini that was neon pink, yellow, and orange. The triangle top revealed ample cleavage while the matching side-tie bottoms were super low-rise, putting her toned abs and tiny waist on display. She threw her dark brown hair back into a high bun in the photos.

View Related Gallery Celebrities Wearing Bikinis: See Pics of Delilah Hamlin, Hailey Baldwin & More Kim Kardashian enjoyed her summer vacation with baby Saint and North West as they all play in the sand together at Casa Aramara in Punta Mita Mexico North was joined by her baby brother for his first tropical trip in the water together as a family. Kim was having fun on the ground with the baby as she and her daughter spent some quality time together all in their summer swimwear.Mandetory mention of "Casa Aramara in Punta Mita Mexico"<P><B>Ref: SPL1336080 180816 </B><BR />Picture by: Splash News<BR /></P><P><B>Splash News and Pictures</B><BR />Los Angeles:310-821-2666<BR />New York:212-619-2666<BR />London:870-934-2666<BR />photodesk@splashnews.com<BR /></P> Formentera, SPAIN - Singer Alicia Keys looks vibrant in yellow as she enjoys a beach day with family during her summer holiday exploring Formentera, Spain. Pictured: Alicia Keys BACKGRID USA 2 JULY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Jana has been wearing a slew of bikinis lately and just the other day she posted a selfie from the pool while wearing a neon pink string bikini with a bunch of layered necklaces.

Jana posted the photo with the caption, “It’s officially summer.” In the selfie, she wore the pink halterneck string bikini that revealed ample cleavage and she layered a slew of necklaces and a body chain. Jana actually posted a link to her bikini and it is the MOSHENGQI Sexy Brazilian Bikini from Amazon which costs just $24.99 for the top and bottom.

She had her brown hair down and parted to the side in loose beach waves while a smokey eye and nude matte lip completed her look. Jana posted other photos from the fun pool day with her two kids, Jolie and Jace. She posted a cute photo of them posing in the pool with the caption, “Summer. Is. Here.”