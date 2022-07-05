Jana Kramer Rocks Tiny String Bikini For 4th Of July Vacation With Family: Photo

Jana Kramer is always rocking some sort of sexy bikini and that’s exactly what she did for her fourth of July vacation. The 38-year-old spent the holiday with her family on a lake when she wore a tiny, colorful pink string bikini.
Jana posted the slideshow of photos with the caption, “Still making memories with the cousins. Missing our other 3 cousins but swipe right to see us 22 years ago on this lake. #cousinlove. We have been coming up here for 26 years.”
For the outing, Jana rocked a string bikini that was neon pink, yellow, and orange. The triangle top revealed ample cleavage while the matching side-tie bottoms were super low-rise, putting her toned abs and tiny waist on display. She threw her dark brown hair back into a high bun in the photos.
Jana has been wearing a slew of bikinis lately and just the other day she posted a selfie from the pool while wearing a neon pink string bikini with a bunch of layered necklaces.
Jana posted the photo with the caption, “It’s officially summer.” In the selfie, she wore the pink halterneck string bikini that revealed ample cleavage and she layered a slew of necklaces and a body chain. Jana actually posted a link to her bikini and it is the MOSHENGQI Sexy Brazilian Bikini from Amazon which costs just $24.99 for the top and bottom.
She had her brown hair down and parted to the side in loose beach waves while a smokey eye and nude matte lip completed her look. Jana posted other photos from the fun pool day with her two kids, Jolie and Jace. She posted a cute photo of them posing in the pool with the caption, “Summer. Is. Here.”