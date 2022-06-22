Jana Kramer Wears Hot Pink Bikini By The Pool For 1st Day Of Summer Photo

Jana Kramer looked fabulous when she rocked a plunging neon pink bikini to celebrate the first day of summer.

By:
June 22, 2022 10:15AM EDT
jana kramer
View gallery
Kim Kardashian enjoyed her summer vacation with baby Saint and North West as they all play in the sand together at Casa Aramara in Punta Mita Mexico North was joined by her baby brother for his first tropical trip in the water together as a family. Kim was having fun on the ground with the baby as she and her daughter spent some quality time together all in their summer swimwear.Mandetory mention of "Casa Aramara in Punta Mita Mexico"Ref: SPL1336080 180816 Picture by: Splash NewsSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles:310-821-2666New York:212-619-2666London:870-934-2666photodesk@splashnews.com
Coral Gables, FL - *EXCLUSIVE* - Camila Cabello can’t stop laughing during a fun day out on the beach with her besties in Miami on Monday. The superstar singer who was rencetly spotted enjoying a tip to Italy sported a cheeky blue two piece and a huge smile throughout. Pictured: Camila Cabello BACKGRID USA 15 JUNE 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Honolulu, HI - *EXCLUSIVE* - Farrah Abraham shows off her curves during a birthday vacation to Hawaii. The Teen Mom looked great in a tiny bikini as she frolicked in the ocean. Pictured: Farrah Abraham BACKGRID USA 5 JUNE 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Amy Harris/Shutterstock

Jana Kramer is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit and that’s exactly what she did in her latest Instagram post. The 38-year-old posted a selfie from the pool while wearing a neon pink string bikini with a bunch of layered necklaces.

Jana posted the photo with the caption, “It’s officially summer.” In the selfie, she wore the pink halterneck string bikini that revealed ample cleavage and she layered a slew of necklaces and a body chain. Jana actually posted a link to her bikini and it is the MOSHENGQI Sexy Brazilian Bikini from Amazon which costs just $24.99 for the top and bottom.

As for her glam, she had her brown hair down and parted to the side in loose beach waves while a smokey eye and nude matte lip completed her look. Jana posted other photos from the fun pool day with her two kids, Jolie and Jace. She posted a cute photo of them posing in the pool with the caption, “Summer. Is. Here.”

Jana has been on a roll lately when it comes to working out and showing off her incredible figure. Just the other day she posted a mirror selfie from the gym rocking a light pink scoop neck sports bra with a pair of matching high-waisted workout shorts.

Her rock-hard abs were on full display and she captioned the photo, “When you are happy, calm, present and strong mentally and physically for that first time in years….That’s the real flex.”

More From Our Partners

ad