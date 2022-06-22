Jana Kramer Wears Hot Pink Bikini By The Pool For 1st Day Of Summer Photo

Jana Kramer is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit and that’s exactly what she did in her latest Instagram post. The 38-year-old posted a selfie from the pool while wearing a neon pink string bikini with a bunch of layered necklaces.

Jana posted the photo with the caption, “It’s officially summer.” In the selfie, she wore the pink halterneck string bikini that revealed ample cleavage and she layered a slew of necklaces and a body chain. Jana actually posted a link to her bikini and it is the MOSHENGQI Sexy Brazilian Bikini from Amazon which costs just $24.99 for the top and bottom.

As for her glam, she had her brown hair down and parted to the side in loose beach waves while a smokey eye and nude matte lip completed her look. Jana posted other photos from the fun pool day with her two kids, Jolie and Jace. She posted a cute photo of them posing in the pool with the caption, “Summer. Is. Here.”

Jana has been on a roll lately when it comes to working out and showing off her incredible figure. Just the other day she posted a mirror selfie from the gym rocking a light pink scoop neck sports bra with a pair of matching high-waisted workout shorts.

Her rock-hard abs were on full display and she captioned the photo, “When you are happy, calm, present and strong mentally and physically for that first time in years….That’s the real flex.”