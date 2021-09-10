Report

Jana Kramer & Jay Cutler Enjoy Another ‘Fun’ Date Amid Kristin Cavallari’s Fury Over Romance

Much to Kristin Cavallari’s dismay, Jay Cutler and Jana Kramer’s hot new romance appears to be heating up.

Jay Cutler, 38, and Jana Kramer, 37, enjoyed another date night together, as E! News reports the former NFL pro and singer attended comedian Nate Bargatze‘s show in Greenville, South Carolina on Sept. 9.

Jay and Jana actually teased their date on social media with separate photos from the show,  but a source later confirmed the outing to E! News. “Jay and Jana were there,” the insider said, “and they had a lot of fun.”

This new dates comes just days after Jay and Jana first sparked romance rumors, following their respective splits from Kristin Cavallari, 34, and Mike Caussin. “They are bonding over how each of them ended a high-profile relationship but are moving forward one day at a time,” E! News‘ insider added.

Sadly, the new romance has rubbed Kristin, who was close friends with Jana, the wrong way. “Kristin feels betrayed that Jana would go out on a date with Jay,” a source close to the Laguna Beach alum told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, following the initial report of the romance. “[Kristin’s] been supporting [Jana] throughout her divorce, but it also doesn’t surprise her that she would do this. [Kristin] hasn’t spoken to [Jana] since.”

Kristin, who is reportedly dating country singer Chase Rice, thinks Jay’s date night with Jana is his way of making her “jealous, but it’s not going to work,” our source said. “She’s moved on and she’s happy where she’s at.” But just because Kristin has moved on doesn’t mean she wants a friend of hers dating her ex-husband. That’s against girl code.

Kristin married Jay in June 2013, but the couple, who share three children together, split in April 2020. Meanwhile, Jana filed for divorce from Mike in April after six years of marriage. They share two children together: Jolie Rae, 5, and Jace Joseph, 2.