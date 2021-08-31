Report

Kristin Cavallari & Chase Rice Reportedly Dating After Being Set Up By Mutual Friend In Nashville

Kristin Cavallari and Chase Rice
Shutterstock
Miami Beach Fl - July 24: La1_kristin Cavallari She Was Said to Be in the Midst of Planning Her Dream Wedding But Former Hills Star Kristin Cavallari Has Been Left Broken Hearted After Her Nfl Finance Jay Cutler Dumped Her According to Reports 'She Got Dumped ' a Source Told People 'She's Absolutely Devastated She Can't Believe This is Happening ' Split: Kristin Cavallari Pictured Last Tuesday is Reported to Have Been Dumped by Her FiancÃ Kristin Cavallari 'Devastated' After Being 'Dumped' by Nfl Player Fiancé Jay Cutler
Kristin Cavallari'UNDISCOVERED' FILM PREMIERE, LOS ANGELES, AMERICA - 23 AUG 2005
Kristin CavallariMOTOROLA MOTO 7TH ANNIVERSARY PARTY TO BENEFIT TOYS FOR TOTS, LOS ANGELES, AMERICA - 03 NOV 2005
Kristin CavallariThe Weinstein Company Glamour Magazine and Loreal Golden Globe Awards After Party at the Beverly Hills Hotel, Los Angeles, America - 16 Jan 2006 View Gallery View Gallery 18 Photos.
Deputy Editor of New York City

There’s reportedly a hot new couple in Nashville! Kristin Cavallari has been quietly dating country singer, Chase Rice, for the past two months, TMZ reports.

Kristin Cavallari has a new man in her life, according to TMZ. The site claims that the former reality star is now dating Chase Rice, a country singer who was also previously the runner-up on season 21 of Survivor. Kristin and Chase, who both live in Nashville, were reportedly set up by a mutual friend, and have been “casually” seeing each other for about two months, according to TMZ’s report.

“They’ve been talking and hanging out pretty regularly, getting to know each other,” TMZ’s source says. “They seem to be heading toward that territory best described as smitten with each other.” The pair’s relationship reportedly “isn’t exclusive just yet,” but it sure seems like it’s headed in that direction!

Kristin Cavallari and Chase Rice
Kristin Cavallari and Chase Rice have reportedly been seeing each other for two months. (Shutterstock)

Kristin was previously married to Jay Cutler, who she shares three children with. The two tied the knot in 2013, but split in April 2020. A few months after the breakup, Kristin was briefly linked to comedian Jeff Dye, but the romance was short-lived. She also sparked rumors that she was dating Southern Charm star, Austen Kroll, but made it clear on multiple occasions that they were just friends.

Related Gallery

Kristin Cavallari & Jay Cutler -- Photos Of The Former Couple

Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari arrive at the NASCAR Cup Series Awards, in Nashville, Tenn NASCAR Auto Racing, Nashville, USA - 05 Dec 2019
EXCLUSIVE: Television personality Kristin Cavallari and her fiancé, football player Jay Cutler, relax poolside before she walks the runway in the Diesel fashion show as part of Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Swim in Miami Beach, Florida. 14 Jul 2011 Pictured: Kristin Cavallari; Jay Cutler. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA637594_008.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Kristin Cavallari has a blast at the happiest place on earth with her husband Jay Cutler and her three kids. Kristin and her husband were seen riding many of the park's rides in fantasyland including Dumbo, the Teacups, Alice in Wonderland, and the storybook canals. Kristin seemed a little bored at times but kept her hands full as she walked around the park with her family. They were even seen stopping by the Star Wars Launch Bay where they posed for pictures. 14 Mar 2019 Pictured: Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler, Camden Cutler, Taylor Cutler, Jaxon Cutler. Photo credit: Marksman/Snorlax / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA380806_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler
Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler on the red carpet before their split. (Shutterstock)

Meanwhile, Jay recently admitted that he’s been having a bit more trouble in the romance department. “It’s hard as hell, really,” he said earlier this month. “Meeting people is hard. I think finding out what people really want from you, I think that’s probably an issue. I’m at a different phase of my life now with kids. Priorities have changed.”

Jay and Kristin’s kids, Camden, Jaxon and Saylor, are nine, seven and five, respectively. Chase reportedly has not met the little ones yet, according to TMZHollywoodLife has reached out to reps for both Kristin and Chase for comment on this reported new relationship.