Kristin Cavallari & ‘Southern Charmed’s Austen Kroll: Their Relationship Status Revealed After Dating Rumors

Kristin Cavallari and Austen Kroll partied together in South Carolina over the weekend, causing fans to wonder if they are dating.

Kristin Cavallari, 34, and Austen Kroll, 33, sparked dating rumors yet again, after the former Laguna Beach star posted a photo of her and the Southern Charm star to Instagram on June 6. But the pair, who posed alongside their friends Steph Biegel and Craig Conniver, are not an item.

“Kristin and Austen are just friends,” a source close to the reality beauty told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She doesn’t want to date another reality star. She wants someone with a legit career.”

“She’s done dating guys who she gives clout,” the source added, “she wants a guy who gives her clout. She has her eyes on someone else right now. She’s trying to get set-up. She wants a nice gentleman with his life together.”

This isn’t the first time the pair have faced questions over their relationship. Back in Dec. 2020 fans were convinced the pair were dating after they enjoyed a group dinner together with friends in Nashville. At the time, Kristin’s close friend and personal hairstylist Justin Anderson went live on Instagram to give fans a glimpse into their wild night out.

In the live videos, Kristin and Austen were seen wildly dancing together, and at one point she even climbed up on his shoulders — a move that many fans took as a sign that there was something romantic going on between the two reality stars. But Kristin was quick to shoot the speculation down.

Although Kristin prefers to keep her love life private, she has recently been linked to comedian Jeff Dye. There were photographed kissing in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico in March of this year. The Uncommon James founder was first spotted with the comedian back in October 2020, after eagle eyed fans noticed them making out at a Nashville bar.

Kristin’s romance with Jeff came nearly six months after she and her husband of roughly seven years, Jay Cutler, filed for divorce. Kristin and Jay share kids Camden, 8, Jaxon, 7, and Saylor, 5.