Why Kristin Cavallari No Longer Cares That Ex Jay Cutler & Jana Kramer Are Dating

Following initial reports that Kristin Cavallari felt ‘betrayed’ by her ex-husband Jay Cutler’s romance with Jana Kramer, a source tells HollywoodLife exclusively that the star simply ‘doesn’t care’ anymore.

Kristin Cavallari is no longer concerned with ex-husband Jay Cutler’s dating life. Amid news that the former football player is dating country singer Jana Kramer, a source has revealed to HollywoodLife exclusively that the former Laguna Beach star, 34, is no longer bothered by the coupling — one that has made headlines due to Kristin and Jana’s friendship.

“Kristin and Jay were in court last week. She doesn’t care anymore that he wants to date Jana or anyone for that matter,” a source told HL. “She really doesn’t care. She’s happy. She’s in a good place. She doesn’t want to deal with drama and wants to just move on her with life.” The source added that “it is what it is,” but Kristin has no intention of speaking to Jana “ever again.”

Kristin and Jay announced their divorce in April 2020 after six years of marriage. “With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce,” Kristin wrote at the time. “We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of.”

The duo share children Camden, 9, Jaxon, 7, and Saylor, 5, together. Jay and Jana became romantically linked earlier this month, following her own divorce. The country singer split from Mike Caussin in April 2021 after six years of marriage. (The duo initially filed for divorce back in 2016, too.)

Following Jay and Jana’s public outings together, a source told HL exclusively that Kristin felt “betrayed” by her friend for dating her ex-husband, adding that the two were no longer on speaking terms. “She’s been supporting [Jana] throughout her divorce but it also doesn’t surprise her that she would do this,” the source said. “She hasn’t spoken to her since.”

As for Kristin, a source recently confirmed to HL that the former reality TV star is dating country singer Chase Rice. “It’s only been about two months,” a source told HL on August 31. “It’s very new still.” TMZ initially reported that the duo were set up by mutual friends.