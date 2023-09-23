Brian Austin Green’s Girlfriends: From Megan Fox to Sharna Burgess Engagement & More

Image Credit: ABC

Brian Austin Green competed with pro dancer Sharna Burgess during season 30 of Dancing With the Stars. In a unique twist for the show, Brian’s partner on the dance floor was actually his girlfriend. Ever since Brian and Sharna got together in 2020, their relationship has made headlines, and they got more serious than ever amidst their DWTS journey. Today, they’re parents of one son together, plus a blended family, and they’re set to walk down the aisle after Brian proposed on his 50th birthday!

Of course, Sharna is not the first woman who Brian has romanced in the public eye. Learn more about his past girlfriends and spouses below:

Tiffani Thiessen

Brian dated Tiffani Thiessen from 1992 until 1995. The two were already an item when Tiffani landed her role on Brian’s show, Beverly Hills, 90210 in 1994. They were introduced by a mutual friend, and although Tiffani was a bit hesitant about taking the role, she said she and Brian were able to “make it work.” In 2015, she also revealed that she and her ex are “still very close and good friends.” Brian and Tiffani also lived together during their relationship.

“We started dating well before she was doing the show,” Brian explained on a podcast in 2020. “That was a weird time. She came on the show and we broke up not too long after that. I’m not blaming the show, but sort of blaming the show. It was strange. That was the first relationship that I had been in, with Tiffani. I was a kid.” After Brian and Tiffani broke up in real life, though, their characters on 90210 started dating. “We went through a whole period in our personal lives of trying to distance ourselves from each other as much as possible, but then still seeing each other every day at work,” Brian recalled.

Vanessa Marcil

Brian met Vanessa Marcil after she landed a role on Beverly Hills, 90210 in the late 90s. They started dating in 1999 and got engaged in July 2001. The pair’s son, Kassius Lijah Marcil-Green, was born in March 2002, and they were planning to tie the knot after his birth. However, they eventually broke up in 2003 instead.

Unfortunately, things weren’t always great for Vanessa and Brian after their breakup. In 2018, Vanessa publicly slammed Brian, claiming that he and then-wife Megan Fox had cut Kassius out of their lives amidst a custody battle. She said that Megan and Brian had previously attempted to gain full custody of Kassius, but when Vanessa was awarded the joint custody that she asked for, Brian allegedly stopped contacting his oldest son. “Five years ago, on their own, they decided to completely cut Kass out of their lives and his younger brothers’ lives,” Vanessa claimed at the time. “He has only seen his dad in passing or in public places.” However, by 2019, Kassius was seen hanging out with his dad, and Vanessa revealed in Sept. 2020 that Brian was back in their son’s life.

Still, things remained tense between Vanessa and Brian. That same month, she answered a fan question about why she always “speaks so poorly” about Brian on social media. “I just speak the truth now at my son’s request in order to help my son heal and not shoulder these secrets anymore,” she said. “If his father’s actions reflect poorly on him, that is his doing. Not mine. I speak with empathy regarding Kassius’ dad considering the complete devastation that my son went through.” She added, “If you look back at our history, his father publicly tried to slander me, lie about me, shame me as a working mother and take full custody of myself. I never commented. He admits this now. He’s lucky that I don’t “speak poorly” about him after what he put our innocent boy through.”

Regardless of everything that happened in the past, though, Vanessa seemed to be supportive of Brian during his Dancing With the Stars debut. Kassius attended the premiere in person to support his father, and Vanessa posted a photo of the teenager headed to the studio. “Headed to see dad,” she wrote. “#TeamGreen.”

Megan Fox

Megan Fox is Brian’s most well-known relationship. The two got together after meeting on the set of Hope & Faith in 2004. At the time, Brian was 30 and Megan was just 18. The actress later admitted that he was hesitant about the age difference at first, but she was able to convince him that there was more to her than just being a teenager. Brian proposed to Megan in 2006, but they called off the engagement three years later in 2009.

However, by June 2010, the exes ended their separation and announced that they were engaged once again. Just days later, they tied the knot in Hawaii. The pair’s first son, Noah, was born in Sept. 2012, followed by another son, Bodhi, in Feb. 2014. Unfortunately, their relationship hit another roadblock in 2015 when they split once again. Megan even filed for divorce in August of that year. By early 2016, though, the two were back together and expecting their third child. Another son, Journey, was born in Aug. 2016, and Megan dismissed the divorce filing in April 2019.

Then, in the spring of 2020, Megan began sparking romance rumors with Machine Gun Kelly, who she met on a movie set. After she starred in his May 2020 music video, Brian confirmed that he and Megan had once again separated. She filed for divorce again in Nov. 2019.

While Brian and Megan have made co-parenting work since their split, there has been at least one instance of public tension. On Halloween 2020, Brian posted a photo that included the pair’s son, Journey, on Instagram. Megan has always been adamant about keeping her children out of the public eye until they can decide if they want to be in the spotlight themselves, so this rubbed her the wrong way. “Why does Journey have to be in this picture?” she asked. “It’s not hard to crop them out. Or choose photos that they aren’t in. I know you love your kids, but I don’t know why you can’t stop using them to post via Instagram. You’re so intoxicated with feeding the pervasive narrative that I’m an absent mother, and you are the perennial, eternally dedicated dad of the year. You hav them half the time. Congratulations you are a truly remarkable human! Why do you need the Internet to echo back to you what should be inexhaustibly evident in the way you r children love you?”

Courtney Stodden

Just over a month after Brian confirmed his split from Megan, he was photographed out on a lunch date with Courtney Stodden, who is 21 years younger than him. Amidst their rumored romance, Courtney was also pictured wearing Brian’s hat, and she shared a video on Instagram of the two of them cozying up in a hot tub together. However, it appeared that Courtney and Brian had different ideas of what they wanted from each other, and things turned publicly sour between them very quickly.

“Brian wanted me to remain his little secret,” Courtney claimed in July 2020, while also referring to the actor as a “womanizer.” She said that other woman had told her that Brian was also seeing them amidst the pair’s fling. Meanwhile, Brian claimed that the hot tub video was just taken as a favor for one of Courtney’s friends. “I was just trying to be a nice guy and I shot a video for her friend Ashley, saying hello,” he explained. He also said that Courtney posted the video online a month after it was actually filmed, which led to false reports about the pair’s relationship status at the time. “I think she’s a nice person, I just think she’s making some bad choices,” Brian admitted.

In August 2020, he opened up about his regrets from his time with Courtney, as well, due to her past (Courtney famously married a 51-year-old man when she was just 16). “I remember when I hung out with Courtney getting a call from somebody afterward saying, ‘I saw pictures of you and Courtney Stodden,’ and I was like, ‘How do you know her name?'” he said. “I had done no research at all. It wasn’t until I was told who this person is [that I realized, this is what you might experience. Then you have that moment of “oh s***, what have I done?” I wish I would have known beforehand.” However, he added that she was “a really nice person” who he “didn’t want to bad mouth,” either.

Tina Louise

Around the same time that BAG was linked to Courtney, he also started spending time with Tina Louise, who is an Australian model. Brian and Tina were first seen together in public at the end of June. On the very same day that paparazzi caught them together, Courtney shared the hot tub video on Instagram, which Brian later said was a “calculated” move on her part. Tina and Brian’s first date came on the very same day that they met in person, and took place at Tina’s vegan restaurant, Sugar Taco.

Over the next several weeks, Brian and Tina spent quite a bit of time together, and were photographed packing on the PDA on more than one occasion. However, things fizzled out pretty quickly, and they split after one month of dating. In August 2020, Brian opened up about how he actually met both Courtney and Tina via Instagram. “All of a sudden I started getting DMs when Megan and I separated,” the 48-year-old explained. “I would get these DMs, and when you’re going through something like that and you’re hurting, you feel better when it seems like somebody is taking your side.”

Sharna Burgess

Brian and Sharna were first linked at the end of 2020, just one month after Megan officially filed for divorce. The two were photographed heading on a post-Christmas vacation together in December. Just a couple of weeks later, Brian opened up about his relationship with Sharna for the first time. “She’s amazing, super responsible and super sweet,” he gushed. “She’s caring, passionate and fun to be around. I feel blessed right now.” At the time, he admitted that he and Sharna hadn’t put a “label” on their relationship yet, but said they met through their mutual business manager.

By mid-January, Brian and Sharna had gone Instagram official. In February, she publicly gushed over him for the first time in an interview, and also threw some praise Megan’s way. “He and his wife — uh, ex-wife — have raised three beautiful children,” Sharna said. “And they are so wonderful and sweet and kind and considerate. They’ve done such an amazing job. I think they’re doing a great job with managing their situation. So I’m grateful that I’ve been able to fit into their world.”

In the months since, Brian and Sharna have only gotten more and more serious. She has been photographed spending time with his children, and the two are not shy about showing off their love for one another on social media and out and about in public. Sharna also hinted that she and Brian have discussed an even more serious future together, as she captioned a photo of them together with, “Endgame,” in early Sept. 2021.

On the Sept. 20 premiere of Dancing With the Stars, it was revealed that Sharna would be Brian’s professional dance partner. Of course, this means that the two get to spend even more time together, but it also presented a new challenge in their budding relationship. “It’s a learning curve for me,” Sharna told HollywoodLife and other media outlets after the premiere. “I’ve never done this before. So, everything for me is new. Learning that balance every day nad how to approach it, I think that’s the biggest challenge. But we haven’t had a bad moment because our communication is so great in our relationship.”

On June 28, 2022, Brian and Sharna welcomed their first child together, Zane Walker Green. And on September 22, 2023, they revealed in a joint Instagram post that they’re engaged to be married! That same day, they explained via podcast appearance how it all went down.

“We’ve been engaged for two months,” Sharna said during the Oldish podcast. “Brian proposed to me.” They explained that it happened during Brian’s 50th birthday, on July 15, 2023. “Sharna threw me this surprise party,” Brian divulged. “And I was like, ‘That’s a perfect place to do it. She’d never see it coming.’”