Sharna Burgess Gushes Over Brian Austin Green In 50th Birthday Tribute: You’re ‘All That I Asked For’

Sharna Burgess wrote a beautiful tribute to Brian Austin Green as he celebrated his 50th birthday on Monday, July 17. The dancer, 38, shared a series of photos of the two of them together, including romantic shots of them kissing and full family photos, as she gushed about how he’s the perfect partner for her. “Happy Birthday to my person, my one, my best friend and baby daddy,” she wrote. “Your [sic] 50, fine AF and I love you more than I can describe. I hope I get the next 50 with you cos we’ve only just begun.”

Aside from wishing him a happy birthday, Sharna highlighted Brian’s many positive qualities, and spoke about why she loves him so much. “You are without a doubt the most kind, loyal to a fault, generous, and all round good man I’ve ever known,” she wrote. “It’s MY dream and all that I asked and wished for that is now here and real and true.”

Sharna spoke about how she “dreamed” of dating someone like Brian, and spoke about how he’s an amazing father to their son, and how much she loves their blended family, including the sons he shares with his exes Vanessa Marcil and Megan Fox. “Life with you and our blended family is the easiest thing I’ve ever done and in all honesty,” she said. “I just didn’t know how wonderful it could be before you and my happily ever after exists wherever you and the kids are.”

Sharna revealed that they had celebrated the Fish Without A Bicycle actor’s birthday with a surprise party. Brian shared a few photos from the festivities and thanked his friends for making it a special day. “Thank you everyone that wished me well and thank you to everyone that was here. It’s great to be going into my 50’s with the life I have,” he wrote.

Some of Brian’s Beverly Hill 90210 co-stars were also invited to commemorate the special birthday. Shannen Doherty shared a photo of him celebrating alongside Ian Ziering over the weekend. Ian had shared a video of Brian being surprised and wrote a short message for him. “Happy birthday Bri! So happy to celebrate with you and your family! You sure are loved brother! May this be your best year yet!” he said in an Instagram caption.