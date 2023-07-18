Sharna Burgess Gushes Over Brian Austin Green In 50th Birthday Tribute: You’re ‘All That I Asked For’

The dancer penned an emotional message to her boyfriend of three years, as he celebrated his 50th birthday, speaking about what an amazing partner and father he is.

July 18, 2023 9:28AM EDT
sharna burgess, brian austin green
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess were spotted out on a date night Tuesday, but it wasn't at the most likely location. The pair were seen arriving at the Grand Opening of "Sugar Taco" in Sherman Oaks, which is co-owned by his ex, Australian Model, Tina Louise. The amicable exes were seen greeting each other , outside, before Tina gave both of them a tour of the colorful Vegan Mexican restaurant. Brian and Sharna dined together for 30 minutes, grabbing drinks and vegan tacos while chatting happily with friends. As they left, they both stopped to give Tina a big hug. Everyone seemed in great spirits throughout the evening, including Brian who has still been dealing with his ongoing divorce with Megan Fox. She is said to be hoping to move on quickly from the past, but rumors are that Brian has been making the process more difficult than it needs to be, delaying her from moving forward with her steamy new relationship with Machine Gun Kelly Pictured: Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess BACKGRID USA 3 FEBRUARY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green iHeartRadio Music Awards, Press Room, Los Angeles, California, USA - 27 Mar 2023
Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess iHeartRadio Music Awards, Press Room, Los Angeles, California, USA - 27 Mar 2023
Image Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Sharna Burgess wrote a beautiful tribute to Brian Austin Green as he celebrated his 50th birthday on Monday, July 17. The dancer, 38, shared a series of photos of the two of them together, including romantic shots of them kissing and full family photos, as she gushed about how he’s the perfect partner for her. “Happy Birthday to my person, my one, my best friend and baby daddy,” she wrote. “Your [sic] 50, fine AF and I love you more than I can describe. I hope I get the next 50 with you cos we’ve only just begun.”

Sharna’s loving message to Brian on his birthday. (Sharna Burgess/Instagram)

Aside from wishing him a happy birthday, Sharna highlighted Brian’s many positive qualities, and spoke about why she loves him so much. “You are without a doubt the most kind, loyal to a fault, generous, and all round good man I’ve ever known,” she wrote. “It’s MY dream and all that I asked and wished for that is now here and real and true.”

Sharna spoke about how she “dreamed” of dating someone like Brian, and spoke about how he’s an amazing father to their son, and how much she loves their blended family, including the sons he shares with his exes Vanessa Marcil and Megan Fox“Life with you and our blended family is the easiest thing I’ve ever done and in all honesty,” she said. “I just didn’t know how wonderful it could be before you and my happily ever after exists wherever you and the kids are.”

Sharna and Brian have been together since 2020, and have a son together. (John Salangsang/Shutterstock)

Sharna revealed that they had celebrated the Fish Without A Bicycle actor’s birthday with a surprise party. Brian shared a few photos from the festivities and thanked his friends for making it a special day. “Thank you everyone that wished me well and thank you to everyone that was here. It’s great to be going into my 50’s with the life I have,” he wrote.

Some of Brian’s Beverly Hill 90210 co-stars were also invited to commemorate the special birthday. Shannen Doherty shared a photo of him celebrating alongside Ian Ziering over the weekend. Ian had shared a video of Brian being surprised and wrote a short message for him. “Happy birthday Bri! So happy to celebrate with you and your family! You sure are loved brother! May this be your best year yet!” he said in an Instagram caption.

