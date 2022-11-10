Brian Austin Green Reveals He & Sharna Burgess Have ‘Discussed’ Possibly Having Another Baby (Exclusive)

Although Brian Austin Green, 49, and Sharna Burgess, 37, recently welcomed their first son together, having more kids isn’t completely off the table. The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum revealed his thoughts EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife while discussing his partnership with Depend® and the Stand Strong for Men’s Health™ initiative.

While admitting it was “tough” to say for sure if they would have more kids, Brian confessed, “I’m sure that there’s a part of [Sharna] that really loves now being a mother to [our son, Zane Walker Green]. And she’s an amazing mother to the kids that I already have. So I know she would love to experience it again.”

“But at the same time logistically, looking at six kids, it’s life altering, I mean, you start looking at it like ‘Okay, I need a vehicle that everybody can fit in safely. If we’re going to travel, if we’re gonna go on vacation, I need hotel rooms that can accommodate eight people. It’s things from seven which it is now to then eight, so things change dramatically,” the father-of-five said.

In addition to their first son together, Zane, who was born on June 28, Brian shares three boys with ex Megan Fox; Noah, 9, Bodhi, 8 and Journey, 5. He also shares 20-year-old Kassius with ex Vanessa Marcil.

“Luckily Kassius is older so it’s not the same complication with him. But it’s not easy,” Brian continued. “So it’s something that we discussed that it has to be an absolute choice, that it’s got to be something that we’ve really thought through and are planning to do and can’t be a surprise. It can’t be something where it’s like, ‘Oh my God, I’m pregnant.’ That doesn’t work at this point. We have to be much, much more responsible.”

Meanwhile, Brian took time to spread awareness about Men’s Health Awareness Month, his partnership with Depend®, and how the importance of prostate screenings is so crucial to him, particularly as a father. “I think it’s my obligation as a parent, and it’s the responsible choice to take care of myself and be around as long as possible for my kids,” he said. “To know that I that I put my kids through a terrible trauma in losing me because I didn’t take care of myself for them is something I just could never forgive myself for that. When it’s as easy as it is now to go to the doctor and get screened.”