Brian Austin Green Reveals He & Sharna Burgess Have ‘Discussed’ Possibly Having Another Baby (Exclusive)

The '90210' alum revealed what it would take for him and Sharna Burgess to have more children.

November 10, 2022 7:47PM EST
Brian Austin Green interview
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess were spotted out on a date night Tuesday, but it wasn't at the most likely location. The pair were seen arriving at the Grand Opening of "Sugar Taco" in Sherman Oaks, which is co-owned by his ex, Australian Model, Tina Louise. The amicable exes were seen greeting each other , outside, before Tina gave both of them a tour of the colorful Vegan Mexican restaurant. Brian and Sharna dined together for 30 minutes, grabbing drinks and vegan tacos while chatting happily with friends. As they left, they both stopped to give Tina a big hug. Everyone seemed in great spirits throughout the evening, including Brian who has still been dealing with his ongoing divorce with Megan Fox. She is said to be hoping to move on quickly from the past, but rumors are that Brian has been making the process more difficult than it needs to be, delaying her from moving forward with her steamy new relationship with Machine Gun Kelly Pictured: Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess BACKGRID USA 3 FEBRUARY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: A Very Pregnant Sharna Burgess Was All Smiles As She Showed Off Her Baby Bump In A Stylish Maternity Top While Out Grocery Shopping With Boyfriend Brian Austin Green At Erewhon in Calabasas, CA. 28 Apr 2022 Pictured: A Very Pregnant Sharna Burgess Was All Smiles As She Showed Off Her Baby Bump In A Stylish Maternity Top While Out Grocery Shopping With Boyfriend Brian Austin Green At Erewhon in Calabasas, CA. Photo credit: @CelebCandidly / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA852160_007.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Brian Austin Green from 90210 looks ready as he and his partner and girlfriend Sharna Burgess head into the dance studio on Friday. 08 Oct 2021 Pictured: Brian Austin Green, Sharna Burgess. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA794779_009.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: On behalf of Depend

Although Brian Austin Green, 49, and Sharna Burgess, 37, recently welcomed their first son together, having more kids isn’t completely off the table. The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum revealed his thoughts EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife while discussing his partnership with Depend® and the Stand Strong for Men’s Health™ initiative.

Brian Austin Green interview
Brian Austin Green says he and Sharna Burgess discussed the possibility of having more kids (On behalf of Depend)

While admitting it was “tough” to say for sure if they would have more kids, Brian confessed, “I’m sure that there’s a part of [Sharna] that really loves now being a mother to [our son, Zane Walker Green]. And she’s an amazing mother to the kids that I already have. So I know she would love to experience it again.”

“But at the same time logistically, looking at six kids, it’s life altering, I mean, you start looking at it like ‘Okay, I need a vehicle that everybody can fit in safely. If we’re going to travel, if we’re gonna go on vacation, I need hotel rooms that can accommodate eight people. It’s things from seven which it is now to then eight, so things change dramatically,” the father-of-five said.

In addition to their first son together, Zane, who was born on June 28, Brian shares three boys with ex Megan Fox; Noah, 9, Bodhi, 8 and Journey, 5. He also shares 20-year-old Kassius with ex Vanessa Marcil.

“Luckily Kassius is older so it’s not the same complication with him. But it’s not easy,” Brian continued. “So it’s something that we discussed that it has to be an absolute choice, that it’s got to be something that we’ve really thought through and are planning to do and can’t be a surprise. It can’t be something where it’s like, ‘Oh my God, I’m pregnant.’ That doesn’t work at this point. We have to be much, much more responsible.”

Meanwhile, Brian took time to spread awareness about Men’s Health Awareness Month, his partnership with Depend®, and how the importance of prostate screenings is so crucial to him, particularly as a father. “I think it’s my obligation as a parent, and it’s the responsible choice to take care of myself and be around as long as possible for my kids,” he said. “To know that I that I put my kids through a terrible trauma in losing me because I didn’t take care of myself for them is something I just could never forgive myself for that. When it’s as easy as it is now to go to the doctor and get screened.”

