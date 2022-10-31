Brian Austin Green Reveals What It’s Like Co-Parenting With Megan Fox 2.5 Years After Split

Brian Austin Green and his ex-wife Megan Fox are taking co-parenting in stride. The actor, 49, told E! Online in a new interview that they’re working things out, sans the drama. “We co parent really well together,” he told the outlet, via People magazine. “And we don’t fight over time with the kids. We try and alternate holidays between Christmas Day, Christmas Eve, so when we do get time, cherish it.” Brian, who shares Noah, 10, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 6, with the Transformers actress, 36, said it works out to everyone’s benefit to be respectful. “It’s an amazing thing and we support the other parent having time.”

Brian and Megan were married for almost ten years, between 2010 and 2020. They were engaged back in 2006. In May of 2020, the longtime duo announced their split. “We’ve had an amazing relationship and I will always love her and I know she’ll always love me,” Brian said at the time during his …With Brian Austin Green podcast. “As far as a family, what we’ve built is really cool and it’s really special. So we decided let’s make sure that we don’t lose that. Let’s make sure that we’re always friends with each other and we’re a united front with the kids. We’ll do family vacations and holidays with the family and really make that a focus with the kids.”

Megan has since become engaged to Machine Gun Kelly, 32, while Brian moved on with Dancing With The Stars pro Sharna Burgess, 37. They now share a four-month-old baby son, Zane, born in June. According to a source close to Brian, the situation wasn’t always quite so cheerful. “Brian loved Megan like he’s never loved anyone before,” the source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in May of 2020. “It was really clear to his friends and everyone around him he wanted to make things work.”

Still, Brian is clearly happy with his new family, and Megan hasn’t begrudged him that. Another source told us in separate comments that she was “really happy” to find out he was welcoming a child with Sharna. “One thing that Megan will never take away from Brian is that he is a damn good father and always has been,” the source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in February. “They have both moved on and she realizes that they split so that they could each find their true soul partners. Megan is happy that Brian has found someone so deserving of his love who loves him back.”